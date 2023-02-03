



As many as 143 Indian troops died on duty in Africa under UN peacekeeping missions since the United Nation's inception, the government said on Thursday.





In a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said the total number of women troops who have died during UN's peacekeeping missions across the world is 35.





To a separate question, Muraleedharan said India continues to assist Sri Lanka in its economic development as also support it in overcoming its economic challenges, under India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy.





In January 2022, India extended a USD 400 million currency swap to Sri Lanka under the SAARC Framework and deferred successive Asian Clearing Union (A.C.U.) settlements of around USD 2 billion, he said.





A Line of Credit of USD 500 million was extended to Sri Lanka for importing fuel from India, he said.





"In addition, India has extended a credit facility of USD 1 billion for the procurement of food, medicines and other essential items from India. Humanitarian assistance was also provided to Sri Lanka by gifting essential medicines worth about INR 6 crores, 15,000 litres of kerosene oil and US $ 55 million LoC for procurement of Urea fertilizer," Muraleedharan said.





The Tamil Nadu government has contributed rice, milk powder and medicines worth US$ 16 million, as part of the larger Indian assistance effort, he added.







