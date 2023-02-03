



The Jammu and Kashmir administration will have to spend the amount for mitigation of natural disasters, to meet the expenditure incurred on account of permanent restoration of infrastructure which was damaged due to the 2014 floods, rehabilitation, preservation and restoration of Dal-Nageen lake in Srinagar.





The funds will also be spent as equity contribution for 624 MW Kiru hydroelectric project, 800 MW Ratle hydroelectric project and 540 MW Kwar hydroelectric project, Jhelum Tavi flood recovery project and to meet the resource gap funding for infrastructure projects in Jammu and Kashmir.





The Budget allocated Rs 5,987.14 crore to Andaman and Nicobar Islands as against Rs 5,508.05 crore allocated in 2022-23. Rs 5436.10 crore has been allocated to Chandigarh as against Rs 5,131.12 crore in the current fiscal.





The Budget allocated Rs 2,475.00 to Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, Rs 5,958 crore to Ladakh, Rs 1,394.75 crore to Lakshadweep, Rs 1,168.01 crore to Delhi and Rs 3,117.77 crore to Puducherry.







