



India & France welcomed the progress made during discussions related to the Jaitapur Nuclear Power Project (JNPP)





They welcomed Électricité de France's (EDF) proposal for training of civil nuclear engineers and technicians from India for deployment in projects with EPR reactors and look forward to an early conclusion of an agreement in this regard.





The EPR is a third generation pressurised water reactor design. It has been designed and developed mainly by Framatome (part of Areva between 2001 and 2017) and EDF in France, and by Siemens in Germany. In Europe this reactor design was called European Pressurised Reactor, and the internationalised name was Evolutionary Power Reactor, but is now simply called EPR.





In compliance with Skills India initiative, relevant French organizations will also work with Indian counterparts to strengthen training in nuclear field and encourage/facilitate internships for Indian students. Both countries also agreed to work on establishing a partnership on low and medium power modular reactors or Small Modular Reactors (SMR) and Advanced Modular Reactors (AMR).





The two friendly countries will continue their cooperation on the Jules Horowitz Research Reactor (JHR) for the development of nuclear technologies and will enhance their exchanges.












