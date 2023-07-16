India's PARAM Vikram-1000 Supercomputer in operation





India and France recognize the importance of reinforcing their strategic partnership in the scientific field by creating an India-France Joint Strategic Committee, which will issue calls for projects involving the French National Research Agency (ANR) on common priority themes as decided from time to time, (space, digital, critical technologies, energy, ecological and urban transition, for example), as well as by significant strengthening of their scientific and technological cooperation tools, in particular the Indo-French Centre for the Promotion of Advanced Research (CEFIPRA), and the resources they devote to it in consultation with each other.





Critical Technologies





Based on the Indo-French Road map on Cyber security and Digital Technology adopted in 2019, India and France are pursuing an ambitious bilateral cooperation on advanced digital technologies, particularly in the fields of supercomputing, cloud computing, Artificial Intelligence and quantum technologies, including in the framework of the Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence (GPIA). They will also strengthen their cooperation on R&D, innovation and the industrial applications of critical digital technologies while also focusing on the deployment of these technologies to address issues related to climate change and health.







