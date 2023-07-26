



Taipei: Taiwan’s Taoyuan International Airport on Wednesday became the scene of a simulated Chinese invasion as the island’s military conducted an anti-takeover drill to prepare for any possible attack from Beijing, CNN reported.





Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defense said the drill was designed to test the Taiwanese military’s cross-branch coordination and emergency response capabilities during a simulated Chinese invasion.





There were military helicopters in the sky and soldiers on the tarmac. The drill at Taiwan’s busiest international gateway reflects how Taipei is preparing for multiple scenarios in the face of fears over China’s increased military intimidation – concerns which have amplified since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine began last year, as per CNN





China claims Taiwan as its territory despite never having controlled it. The country has spent decades trying to isolate Taiwan diplomatically.





China has not ruled out using force to take control of Taiwan, and has been putting growing military pressure on Taipei by sending aircraft into its self-declared air defence identification zone and warships in waters around the island.





Airports, civilian or otherwise, are primary targets, as was vividly displayed by Moscow’s ultimately unsuccessful attempt to seize Kyiv’s Hostomel Airport in the opening stages of their invasion last year, as per CNN.





On Wednesday, soldiers were seen at Taoyuan, wearing red helmets to mark themselves as simulated infiltrators engaged in a shootout drill with airport police. Firefighters also practiced putting out simulated fires.





Military choppers simulated flying over the airport and deploying enemy troops on the tarmac. As they approached an airport building, they exchanged fire along the way with the Taiwanese military defending the facility and those hiding in makeshift covers.





The drills, which lasted for 30 minutes, wrapped up as the Taiwanese military practiced clearing out residual enemy forces, brandishing Taiwan’s flag in the end to signify their simulated successful defence of the airport, according to CNN.







