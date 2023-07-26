



New Delhi: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday met Virginijus Sinkevicius, European Commissioner for Environment, Ocean and Fisheries, here in the national capital, where the leaders held discussions on issues like marine pollution, blue economy and deep ocean exploration and deepening cooperation between India and EU in this field.





India also extended its support for the EU proposal to identify an area in the Arctic-Antarctica Sea for prohibition.





Speaking to ANI after the meeting, Kiren Rijiju said, "We had a very fruitful meeting with the delegation of the European Commission. We discussed many critical issues of marine pollution, the blue economy. We discussed our proposals for activities in many areas like deep ocean exploration. We also discussed certain issues which are critical not only for India and the EU but for the global community".





"We also feel that India and the EU should come closer to work together on this front. And the European Union had come out with a proposal to identify an area in the Arctic-Antarctica Sea for prohibition. So India has extended its support," he added.





Earlier in the day, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw also met President of Meta’s Global Affairs Nick Clegg, and discussed collaboration for the safety of users on WhatsApp and open source Llama model.





“Good discussion with Mr @nickclegg, President, Global Affairs, Meta, on collaboration for the safety of users on WhatsApp and open source Llama model,” Vaishnaw tweeted on Wednesday.





United States Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry, who is on a five-day India tour visited the Parliament on Wednesday.





Kerry, who is leading a US delegation during his visit, today met with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her office inside the Parliament building.







