



India & Bangladesh hold fifth Annual Defence Dialogue in Dhaka





New Delhi: India and Bangladesh held the fifth Annual Defence Dialogue on 28 August 2023 in Dhaka. Defence Secretary Shri Giridhar Aramane, who is on a two-day visit to Bangladesh on 27-28 August 2023, co-chaired the meeting with his Bangladeshi counterpart Lt Gen Waker-Uz-Zaman, Principal Staff Officer, Armed Forces Division.





The Annual Defence Dialogue between India and Bangladesh is the highest institutionalized interactive mechanism between both countries. In the dialogue, both countries highlighted its significance in chartering the future course of the relations between the two Armed Forces.





During the meeting, the ongoing defence cooperation activities between the two countries were reviewed and both sides expressed satisfaction at the increasing defence cooperation engagements. The talks covered the existing bilateral exercises and both sides agreed to increase the complexity of these exercises.





Shri Giridhar Aramane and Lt Gen Waker-Uz-Zaman acknowledged the fruitful dialogue and stressed that both countries look forward to continued engagement based on the common understanding reached at the fifth Annual Defence Dialogue.





The Armed Forces of both countries continue to seek bilateral cooperation in multiple fields and the increased engagements are a positive sign for the future of the relations of both countries.







