



The Missile Technology Conclave-cum-Symposium themed ‘Atmanirbharta in Missile Repairs & Indigenisation Technologies (AMRIT-2023)’, was organised by INS Kalinga at Samudrika Auditorium, Naval Base, Visakhapatnam on 23 Aug 23. The event was inaugurated by Vice Admiral Sameer Saxena, AVSM, NM, Chief of Staff, Eastern Naval Command. Dr Y Srinivas Rao, DS, DG NS&M and Shri GA Srinivasa Murthy, DS, Director DRDL delivered special address during inaugural session. Papers were presented and technical talks were held by personnel from varied organisations leading to an effervescent exchange of ideas. Academia partners from Military Institute of Technology, Pune and National Research and Development Corporation (NRDC), also actively engaged in the discussions, drawing vital inputs for their work.





The Symposium received an overwhelming response from viz. DRDO, PSUs, DPSUs, Indian Private Defence industries, MSMEs/ Start-ups, representatives from State Government and Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers (SIDM). Exhibition stalls were also set-up during the event, wherein the DRDO labs, DPSUs and private defence firms showcased their expertise and capabilities in Missile Repairs and Indigenisation.





The seminar provided and fostered a symbiotic environment for all stakeholders viz. Indian Public & Private Industries, DRDO Labs, Academia and Indian Navy in line with the Government of India's initiative - ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ mission. Going forward it is envisaged to benefit the Indian Navy in particular and the Armed Forces in general to minimise dependence on Foreign OEMs and also strengthen the core competencies of our Defence Industry and ultimately lead the nation towards Aatmanirbharta.





The Chief Guest congratulated all the participating agencies to have partnered in the journey towards ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ and in making AMRIT-23 a grand success. Cmde CS Nayar, Commanding Officer, INS Kalinga delivered the vote of thanks. The exhibition stalls were also visited by naval personnel, Subject Matter Experts, local firms, technical institutes and engineering colleges.







