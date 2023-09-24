



In a key milestone toward the Vikram-1 launch, successfully completed wind tunnel testing at the National Aerospace Laboratories, Bangalore, and characterized the vehicle’s aerodynamics with confirmative results. The test plays a critical role in benchmarking various aspects of launch vehicle design, including structural and vehicle control.





What is Vikram-1?





The Vikram-1 rocket is a single-stage sub-orbital launch vehicle which would carry three customer payloads.





Sub-orbital flight are those vehicles which are travelling slower than the orbital velocity – meaning it is fast enough to reach outer space but not fast enough to stay in an orbit around the Earth.



It would help test and validate the majority of the technologies in the Vikram series of space launch vehicles.



Skyroot has been working on three different Vikram rocket versions.



The Vikram-I can launch with 480 kilograms of payload, whereas the Vikram-II is designed to do so with 595 kilos and Vikram-III has a 500 km Low Inclination Orbit launch capability with 815 kg.



What Is Prarambh Mission?



The Prarambh mission is aimed at carrying three payloads into space, including a 2.5-kilogram payload that has been developed by students from several countries.



The Prarambh mission and the Vikram-S rocket were developed by the Hyderabad-based start-up with extensive support from Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and IN-SPACe (Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre).







