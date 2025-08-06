SPYDER is a low-level, quick-reaction surface-to-air missile system





The Modi government, through the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on August 5, 2025, approved capital acquisition proposals amounting to approximately ₹67,000 crore to enhance the operational preparedness and technological edge of the Indian Armed Forces.





This strategic move underscores India’s commitment to modernising its military across land, air, and maritime domains while intensifying support for indigenous production under the ‘Make in India’ and Buy (Indian-IDDM) frameworks.





For the Indian Army, the DAC granted Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) for procuring Thermal Imager-based Driver Night Sights for BMP vehicles.





These advanced sighting systems will vastly improve the night-time mobility and combat efficiency of Mechanised Infantry, enabling effective operations in low-visibility or nocturnal conditions.





In addition, the Army will benefit from the upcoming procurement of Medium Altitude Long Endurance (MALE) Remotely Piloted Aircraft (RPAs), marking a significant leap in persistent surveillance and precision strike capabilities.





These RPAs, armed and customisable with a variety of payloads, can conduct extended missions and provide real-time battlefield intelligence – a capability highlighted as essential following recent cross-border confrontations and Operation Sindoor.





For the Indian Navy, key approvals include the acquisition of Compact Autonomous Surface Craft designed to identify, classify, and neutralise underwater threats, greatly bolstering anti-submarine warfare effectiveness.





The DAC has also approved BrahMos Fire Control Systems and Launchers, further strengthening India’s supersonic strike capacity, and the upgradation of the BARAK-1 Point Defence Missile System, enhancing naval defence against aerial threats.





The Indian Air Force (IAF) gained approval for the procurement of Mountain Radars and the upgrade of the SAKSHAM/SPYDER Weapon System.





The new Mountain Radars will decisively bolster India’s surveillance and monitoring capabilities along its rugged and sensitive mountainous borders, contributing to early warning and rapid response efficacy.





The SPYDER system upgrade, which involves integration with the Integrated Air Command and Control System (IACCS), is expected to significantly sharpen the nation’s air defence grid against diverse aerial threats.





Furthermore, the DAC approved essential sustainment measures, including comprehensive maintenance contracts for the C-17 and C-130J strategic airlift fleets, as well as a robust maintenance framework for the S-400 Long Range Air Defence Missile System.





These contracts aim to ensure high operational availability of critical aerial assets and continuous coverage by India’s advanced anti-air missile shield.





All proposed procurements and upgrades reflect a focused strategy to not only strengthen immediate operational readiness, but also secure long-term technological superiority and rapid response capacities in volatile regions.





The government’s approach, as detailed in the AoNs, confirms an ongoing emphasis on self-reliance in defence manufacturing and a reduction in dependency on foreign suppliers, fostering both national security and domestic technological innovation.





These approvals follow a pattern of increased and sustained defence spending, with government statements indicating further push to raise defence expenditure as a percentage of GDP in the years ahead.





Industry and indigenous firms are expected to play a significant role in fulfilling these large orders under government’s push for defence self-reliance and high-technology adoption across armed forces.





Based On A PTI Report







