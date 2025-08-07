



A senior US administration official has stated there is "no comparison" between India's massive imports of Russian oil, worth hundreds of billions of dollars, and the relatively modest US imports of Russian goods, which amount to less than 1% of the value of Indian imports from Russia.





The official accused India of "intentionally taking advantage" of the Ukraine war to dramatically increase its purchases of Russian crude oil.





By contrast, US imports from Russia are limited primarily to commodities for which the US currently lacks good alternatives but is actively working to replace with domestic options.





The official noted that India, unlike the US, has roughly 40 major crude oil providers that could meet its demand, implying India’s imports from Russia are a strategic choice rather than necessity.





In 2024, US merchandise imports from Russia fell to around $3 billion—a 90% reduction compared to 2021, before the war in Ukraine began. The US continues to import fertilisers (approximately $1.1 billion), palladium ($878 million), uranium ($624 million), and aircraft engine parts, with the total imports rising to $2.1 billion between January and May 2025, an increase of 23% year-on-year mainly due to palladium (37%), uranium (28%), and fertilisers (21%).





Despite these imports, the US has banned Russian crude oil, liquefied natural gas, and coal since early in the conflict. The US relies on some Russian imports like uranium hexafluoride for its nuclear industry and palladium for its electric vehicle industry, but this trade is more limited and specialized compared to India’s imports of crude oil.





In response to India's growing imports of Russian oil, US President Donald Trump signed an Executive Order on August 7, 2025, imposing an additional 25% tariff on all Indian imports into the US (except certain exemptions), increasing the total tariff to 50%.





Trump cited national security and foreign policy concerns, arguing that India's Russian oil imports, directly or indirectly, pose an "unusual and extraordinary threat" to the US. This move follows Trump's accusations that India is buying massive amounts of Russian oil and selling it on the open market for large profits, thus fuelling the Russian war machine.





India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) strongly objected to the US action, calling it "unfair, unjustified and unreasonable."





The MEA stated that India's imports are based on market factors and aimed at ensuring the energy security of its 1.4 billion population. It highlighted that other countries are also importing Russian goods in their national interest and described the US targeting of India over Russian oil as unfortunate. The MEA reaffirmed that India will take all necessary actions to protect its national interests.





Data from 2024 shows Indian imports from Russia surged to $65.7 billion from $8.25 billion in 2021, with crude oil being the largest component, jumping from $2.31 billion to $52.2 billion.





Indian imports of coal and fertilisers from Russia also increased significantly. By contrast, US imports from Russia have declined substantially since 2021 but still include essential raw materials like uranium and palladium, worth several hundred million dollars each.





While the US admits to limited and specific imports from Russia for strategic commodities, it views India’s vast oil imports as an intentional leveraging of the war in Ukraine, prompting punitive tariffs.





India rejects the US accusations, emphasising market-driven energy needs and accusing the US of double standards given its own ongoing imports from Russia. This dispute reflects broader geopolitical tensions surrounding Russia sanctions and energy security since the Ukraine conflict.





This detailed context underscores the US official’s claim that Indian imports of Russian oil are vastly larger and of a different nature than the modest US imports of Russian goods, justifying the US decision to impose steep tariffs on Indian goods over Russia-related concerns.





The contrasting trade patterns and political stances frame this escalating trade conflict between the US and India in 2025.





Based On ANI Report



