



Kathmandu: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will be on a two-day visit to Nepal from January 4 during which the two sides will review the overall state of bilateral relations and discuss various areas of cooperation between the two countries.





Nepal Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement that India's External Affairs Minister will co-chair the seventh meeting of the Nepal-India Joint Commission to be held in Kathmandu. The meeting will be co-chaired by Nepal Foreign Minister NP Saud.





During his visit, Jaishankar will pay a courtesy call to Nepal President Ramchandra Paudel and Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachandra.





The Nepal Foreign Minister will host a dinner for EAM Jaishankar and the members of his delegation.





Established in 1987, the India-Nepal Joint Commission provides a platform for both ministers to review all aspects of the bilateral partnership.





Ministry of External Affairs said earlier that Nepal is a priority partner of India under its 'Neighbourhood First' policy.





"The visit is in keeping with the tradition of high-level exchanges between two close and friendly neighbours," it said.





India and Nepal share unique ties of friendship and cooperation characterised by an open border and deep-rooted people-to-people contacts of kinship and culture.







