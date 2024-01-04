Bellatrix Aerospace team with ISRO Chief S Somanath





Two Indian space start-ups have found success under ISRO’s POEM initiative. Space start-up Dhruv Space has successfully tested its P30 satellite platform, while Bellatrix Aerospace has successfully tested its green propulsion system, according to media reports.





Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) has confirmed the successful testing of Bellatrix Aerospace’s high performance green propulsion system. This Bellatrix project was implemented with the support of DRDO’s Technology Development Fund. DRDO wrote on Twitter that the developed technology is environmentally safe. This will reduce the cost of satellites. This is important for increasing space capabilities.





Technically mentored by DRDO, @BellatrixAero has developed India’s first high performance green propulsion system for small satellites which has been tested successfully in orbit flown on the POEM module of PSLV C-58 mission. This technology was developed through @DrdoTdf support pic.twitter.com/Rz7kK13Svq — DRDO (@DRDO_India) January 3, 2024





Private Sector Space Fight





Around 600 Indian space start-ups could launch new flights in the new year. Indian companies can demonstrate the ability to send satellites into low Earth orbit. This will help the business of launching satellites in the country. Skyroot Company’s Vikram-1 rocket is proposed to be launched in the first half of the year. In addition, the company Agnikul Cosmos can test a 3D printed rocket. The Pixel company will send 6 satellites into space this year, and 18 in 2025.







