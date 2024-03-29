



Astra Microwave Products Bags the microwave wireless technologies provider announced that BEL has awarded it orders worth ₹385.6 crore for the supply of Medium Power Radar (MPR) sub-systems.





The domestic order is slated to be executed within 36 months, the company said in an exchange filing on Thursday.





Astra Microwave Products designs and manufactures high-value-added radio frequency and microwave super components and sub-systems that find application in defence, space and civil communication systems.





Astra’s product portfolio spans across Defence, Aerospace & Space Electronics systems, sub-systems and components.





(With Agency Inputs)







