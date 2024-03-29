



Hindustan Aeronautics Limited has signed a contract worth ₹1,173.42 crores with Cochin Shipyard limited to supply Gas Turbines, GT Auxiliaries, Spares, and Tools for Indian Navy Next Generation Missile Vessel (NGMV) project.





Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) is a renowned Indian aerospace and defence corporation based in Bangalore. It has a rich history, founded on December 23, 1940, making it among the globe's oldest and most significant manufacturers in the aerospace and defence sectors.





