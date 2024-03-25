



Singapore: External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Sunday stressed that Russia is a country with which India has always had a positive relationship.





While addressing the members of the Indian Community in Singapore, Jaishankar said that both countries have taken extra care to look after each other's interests.





"I will ask myself...Has Russia helped us or harmed us?...Are there gains to be made from Russia? or is it only damages that will come out of that?" he said while responding to a question.





"If I do my calculation from my perspective and my experiences, I will get the answer. And the answer in this case is that Russia is a country with which we have always had a positive relationship. Both India and Russia have taken that extra care to look after each other's interests," Jaishankar said.





EAM further emphasised that we should move forward with that confidence.





"So I think we should have that confidence as we go forward," he stated.





Jaishankar is on an official visit to Singapore, Philippines and Malaysia from March 23-27, 2024.





Moreover, he also emphasised India-Singapore ties during his interaction with the Indian community in Singapore and said it was a privilege to have been personally involved in this journey for at least a decade and a half.





Jaishankar said, "Today when we speak about India in the Indo-Pacific, the story in many ways actually began with Singapore."





"As our connections grew closer, as the community has grown as india has become more globalized, the ties between India and Singapore have reflected that and it's been my privilege to be part of this journey atleast for a decade and a half personally," he added.





His visit will further focus on enhancing bilateral relations with the three countries, and would provide an opportunity for engagement on regional issues of mutual concern, a Ministry of External Affairs release said earlier.





