



The Aviation Week Laureates Award is renowned for recognising extraordinary accomplishments within the aerospace industry, and this year, it celebrated ISRO's ground breaking mission, Chandrayaan-3





The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has been honoured with the prestigious Aviation Week Laureates Award for its achievements with the historic Chandrayaan-3 mission.





The award was received on behalf of ISRO by Sripriya Ranganathan, Deputy Ambassador at the Indian Embassy in the US.





The Aviation Week Laureates Award is renowned for recognising extraordinary accomplishments within the aerospace industry, and this year, it celebrated ISRO's ground breaking mission, Chandrayaan-3.





This mission, which cost a modest $75 million, achieved a historic milestone by making a successful landing at the lunar South Pole. But the accolades do not stop there.





Chandrayaan-3 didn't just land; it confirmed the presence of water in the region, a discovery that has profound implications for future lunar exploration and the possibility of sustaining life on the Moon. Additionally, the mission detected sulphur nearby, adding another layer to our understanding of the Moon's composition and resources.





The mission's lander, Vikram, equipped with the Chandra's Surface Thermophysical Experiment (ChaSTE), provided valuable data on the lunar surface temperature, reaching a depth of 10 centimetres below the surface. Additionally, the Pragyan rover conducted in-situ experiments, further contributing to the wealth of knowledge about the Moon.





The successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 at the lunar South Pole, a feat not many nations have accomplished, placed India among the leading countries in space exploration. Moreover, the confirmation of water presence opens new avenues for research and potential habitation strategies for future missions, both by India and the global space community.





The recognition by Aviation Week demonstrates the international appreciation and respect for ISRO's contributions to space exploration.





ISRO had previously received the Leif Erikson Lunar Prize from the Husavik Museum for its unwavering commitment and significant contributions to lunar exploration.





(With Agency Inputs)







