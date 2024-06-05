China's PLA army tanks stationed before the Tiananmen Square massacre





Hong Kong: The Committee for Freedom in Hong Kong Foundation (CFHKF) a pro-democracy social organization from Hong Kong expressed solidarity for victims of the Tiananmen Square Tragedy of 1989, a statement by the CFHKF stated.





According to the statement, on June 4, 1989, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) brutally attacked a student-led demonstration calling for political and economic reforms in the country.





Since then, China desperately tried to erase the massacre from history. While the CCP has successfully eliminated any mention of the massacre from public record. However, it couldn't destroy people's memories, and the memories of those killed and the reportage done from Tiananmen Square on that day.





Until recently, Hong Kong was a place of relative freedom where public memorials could be held.





In 2019, hundreds of thousands of people participated in a Tiananmen Square vigil at Hong Kong's Victoria Park. Since then, the Hong Kong government has banned vigils commemorating June 4th, and sentenced many, including British citizen Jimmy Lai, to jail, for attempting to participate, the report claimed.





The CCP has crackdown on Hong Kong is ongoing, and more than 1,800 political prisoners are in jail.





Previously, a Hong Kong court convicted 14 pro-democracy activists in the city's largest national security trial.





Additionally, there are 47 pro-democracy figures arrested in February 2021 for participating in primary elections, the CFHKF statement mentioned.





(With Agency Inputs)







