



India and the Philippines have taken a significant step forward in their bilateral relations, as Philippines President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. announced that India has become the fifth strategic partner for the Philippines.





This announcement was made during a joint press meeting in New Delhi, underscoring the growing alignment between the two countries in response to current global challenges and the imperatives of the times.





President Marcos highlighted the 75-year-old relationship between India and the Philippines, characterising it as a steadily strengthening partnership marked by a rapid broadening and deepening of ties.





The elevation to a strategic partnership signifies a commitment from both nations to intensify collaboration across various sectors, most notably in defence and security.





President Marcos stated that he and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged in "far-reaching, productive, and forward-looking discussions," agreeing to continue upgrading cooperation in these crucial areas.





The two leaders expressed particular satisfaction with the ongoing modernisation of the Philippines’ defence capabilities, which is being supported by India’s growing indigenous defence industry, exemplified through collaborative projects like the BrahMos missile system. Both countries concurred that these developments should be complemented by more active dialogue and exchanges between their defence establishments.





A key outcome of the meeting was the agreement to establish new mechanisms for military cooperation. This includes creating service-to-service talks focused on information sharing and organising training exchanges between the armed forces of the two countries.





Further, the leaders outlined plans to promote interoperability between their navies and coast guards through port calls, joint cooperative activities, and capacity-building programs, particularly in the maritime domain. These efforts reflect a shared recognition of the strategic importance of the Indo-Pacific region and the need for cooperative measures to maintain peace and security.





Economically, the bilateral relationship continues to serve as a strong pillar for collaboration. Trade between India and the Philippines reached $3.3 billion in the last year, and both leaders have tasked their economic teams with accelerating work towards a bilateral preferential trade agreement.





The goal is to increase the volume and variety of goods exchanged and to leverage opportunities for mutual investment. Marcos emphasised the role of the private sector in fostering innovation, technology transfer, skill development, and job creation for both nations’ populations. This focus reflects a forward-looking vision for harnessing economic synergies in pursuit of common development objectives.





President Marcos also noted the historical and cultural ties that underpin the relationship, mentioning that civilizational and people-to-people contacts have bridged geographic distances between the countries for over a millennium. Policies will be put in place to sustain and enhance these foundational connections.





The symbolism of Marcos’ visit carries historical weight, as he follows in the footsteps of his father, who was the first Philippine president to visit India in 1976, making Marcos Jr. the fifth president to do so.





In addition, the two leaders expressed mutual solidarity against terrorism, with President Marcos condemning the April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, and reaffirming the Philippines’ support for India in the broader fight against terrorism.





Marcos also conveyed congratulations to Prime Minister Modi for his vision of transforming India into a developed nation—Viksit Bharat—by 2047, commending India’s ongoing economic and technological progress.





This state visit from August 4-8 marks a historic inflection point for India-Philippines relations, symbolising a willingness to deepen engagement and work collaboratively in pursuit of shared security, economic development, and cultural ties.





The newly formalised strategic partnership is expected to facilitate more robust cooperation in diverse domains, positioning both countries to face future challenges together with greater alignment and mutual benefit.





Based On ANI Report









