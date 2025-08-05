



On Monday, Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi delivered a comprehensive address at the Indian Institute of Technology-Madras, underscoring the transformative trajectory of India’s armed forces amid evolving modes of warfare.





He asserted that the Indian military is fully prepared for fifth-generation conflicts characterised by non-contact warfare, rapid strategic tempo, and psychological dominance.





This futuristic outlook anticipates warfare that blends conventional military strength with cutting-edge technological capabilities, encapsulated in his phrase that “boots must share space with bots.”





This emphasis reflects a paradigm shift towards integrating robotics, artificial intelligence, and other advanced technologies into battlefield operations alongside traditional infantry forces.





General Dwivedi highlighted the landmark significance of Operation Sindoor as a case study in modern Indian military doctrine. He described the operation as an intelligence-driven, tri-services coordinated response that profoundly redefined India’s approach to counter-terrorism.





The 88-hour action demonstrated the Indian armed forces’ ability to deliver precise, punitive, and integrated strikes, compelling Pakistan to seek a ceasefire within a mere 88 hours. The operation’s unprecedented scale, depth, range, and strategic impact, spanning the Diplomatic, Informational, Military, and Economic (DIME) domains, showcased India’s matured operational doctrine capable of synchronised multi-domain engagement.





Addressing the changing character of warfare, the army chief drew attention to challenges such as grey zone conflicts and technological democratisation, which require integrated and multifaceted responses.





He emphasised that the future battlefield will demand not only augmented conventional forces but also innovative applications of technology and seamless inter-service coordination.





In line with this vision, General Dwivedi inaugurated ‘Agnishodh’, an Indian Army Research Cell (IARC) established on the IIT-Madras campus during his two-day visit to Chennai. This initiative marks a landmark step towards realising ‘Atmanirbharta’ (Self-Reliance) in defence technology.





‘Agnishodh’ reflects the army’s broader transformation agenda, guided by the ‘Five Pillars of Transformation’—particularly focusing on modernisation and technology infusion.





The research cell aims to translate academic excellence and cutting-edge research at IIT-Madras into real-time battlefield innovations, thereby supporting India’s aspiration for a ‘Viksit Bharat (Developed India) by 2047.’





General Dwivedi elaborated on the synergy between the army and academic institutions, appreciating ongoing collaborative projects at premier centres like IIT-Delhi, IIT-Kanpur, and IISc Bengaluru.





He pointed to initiatives such as ‘Project SAMBHAV’ and additive manufacturing partnerships with Army Base Workshops that are pushing the frontiers of defence innovation. ‘Agnishodh’ will further extend collaboration into IIT-Madras’ Research Park, where partnerships with entities like the Advanced Manufacturing Technology Development Centre (AMTDC) and Pravartak Technologies Foundation will bolster advanced manufacturing and indigenous technological solutions for defence applications.





The army chief also reaffirmed the armed forces’ commitment to enhanced self-reliance embodied in the national ‘Swadeshikaran Se Sashaktikaran’ campaign. He outlined key collaborations under prominent national technology missions — including ‘INDIAai’, ‘Chip-to-Startup’, and ‘Project QuILA’ — with the Military College of Telecommunication Engineering (MCTE) at Mhow playing a strategic role.





These initiatives are designed to synergise national technology development with tactical army requirements, accelerating the infusion of indigenously developed technologies into operational use.





In conclusion, General Dwivedi reaffirmed the Indian Army’s steadfast commitment to its ‘Decade of Transformation’ vision, which encompasses structural reforms, technological modernisation, and integration of multi-domain capabilities, preparing the force to meet future security challenges effectively.





The address concluded with a tribute to four distinguished ex-servicemen honoured with Veteran Achievers Awards for their exemplary service and ongoing contributions to nation-building, underscoring the army’s value on legacy, service, and continuity.





The speech and inauguration of ‘Agnishodh’ epitomise a strategic confluence of military operational evolution, technological innovation, academic collaboration, and national self-reliance goals, positioning the Indian Army for greater agility, precision, and dominance in future multi-dimensional conflicts.





Based On A PTI Report



