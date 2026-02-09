



India’s defence footprint at World Defence Show 2026 in Riyadh was reinforced by the inauguration of a BrahMos Pavilion, unveiled on a Sunday at the Riyadh Exhibition and Convention Center in Malham, near the Saudi capital.





The pavilion’s opening was led by Sanjay Seth, India’s Union Minister of State for Defence, underscoring New Delhi’s active participation in this global industry forum. The event attracted senior defence officials, industry leaders, and delegations from multiple countries, all keen to observe the latest developments in international defence technologies and collaborations.





During the ceremony, BrahMos Joint Managing Director Alexander Maksichev briefed the defence minister on the latest technological upgrades to the BrahMos missile system. Officials highlighted enhancements aimed at improving the system’s operational capabilities, stressing advancements in range, speed, accuracy, and multi-platform deployment options.





The pavilion served as a focal point for showcasing these improvements to a diverse international audience, with many visitors expressing strong interest in the platform’s potential applications across different theatres of operation.





The World Defence Show itself functioned as a convergence point for global defence manufacturers, policymakers, and military representatives, offering a platform to display cutting-edge systems, emerging technologies, and potential partnerships.





The BrahMos Pavilion’s presence reinforced India’s commitment to advancing air-to-surface and surface-to-surface missile capabilities within a broader strategy of strategic deterrence and regional security cooperation. The exchanges at the pavilion complemented broader show interactions, contributing to dialogues on interoperability, export potential, and future technology collaborations.





In related events, the Consulate General of India in Jeddah participated in the tenth edition of “A Cup for a Good Cause,” a charitable initiative organised by the AlOula Women’s Welfare Society. The event ran from February 5 to 7 at the Park Hyatt Hotel.





The Indian Pavilion at the festival was organised by the Indian Consulate Spouses Association, Jeddah, under president Fahmina Khatoon, and featured traditional Indian handicrafts, jewellery, cuisine, and attire. The pavilion drew significant public interest over the three days, with visitors engaging closely with the cultural displays and food offerings.





Consul General Fahad Ahmed Khan Suri attended the opening day, thanking the organisers for hosting the initiative and pledging continued support for programs that foster community interaction and people-to-people connections.





The program also showcased daily cultural performances by young Indian artists, reflecting the country’s cultural diversity and contributing to a broader understanding and goodwill within the wider community.





Would you like me to tailor the report for a specific audience (e.g., policymakers, industry analysts, or a general readership) or adjust the tone to be more formal or more journalistic? Also, would you prefer the alternative headline to be more neutral or more promotional in nature? Here are quick options if you’d like choices:





Agencies







