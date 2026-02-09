



India and Malaysia elevated their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership on Sunday through a summit in Kuala Lumpur between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Malaysian counterpart, Anwar Ibrahim.





The leaders announced agreements spanning security, semiconductors, digital payments, health, disaster management, combating corruption, audio-visual co-production, technical and vocational education, UN peacekeeping, and social security for Indian workers.





In a firm stance against terrorism, the two prime ministers unequivocally condemned it in all forms, with an indirect reference to Pakistan's terror infrastructure. They issued a joint statement calling for zero tolerance, no double standards, and no compromise. Prime Minister Modi emphasised this message clearly in his press statement following the summit.





The partnership includes robust counterterrorism measures, such as countering radicalisation, violent extremism, and terrorism financing. They pledged to prevent the misuse of new technologies for terrorist purposes via information sharing, best practices, and capacity building. Recognising links between terrorism and transnational organised crime, they agreed to enhance cooperation in this domain.





On the economic front, the leaders commended ongoing initiatives like collaborations between IIT-Madras Global and Malaysia's Advanced Semiconductor Academy, as well as the Indian Electronics and Semiconductor Association and the Malaysia Semiconductor Industry Association.





Discussions also covered defence partnerships, including industry collaboration, with positive outcomes from the Malaysia-India Defence Cooperation Committee, such as the establishment of a Strategic Affairs Working Group and Su-30 Forum.





Malaysia welcomed India's 2026 BRICS Chairmanship, while India reaffirmed support for Malaysia's role as a BRICS partner country and its aspirations for full membership. Both viewed this as a strategic step towards a more balanced global order.





Prime Minister Modi thanked Anwar Ibrahim for condemning the Pahalgam terror attack and the Red Fort blast, urging sustained counterterrorism cooperation. During his two-day visit, Modi also engaged with four leading Malaysian industry figures and select Indian diaspora leaders, including ministers, senators, parliament members, and Azad Hind Fauj veterans.





