



India has found itself isolated at the World Trade Organisation’s ministerial meeting in Cameroon after Turkey withdrew its opposition to the proposed investment facilitation agreement, reported TOI.





This pact, backed strongly by China and supported by 130 of the WTO’s 160 members, seeks to ease investment flows under the banner of development. India has consistently resisted the move, arguing that it represents a backdoor attempt to legitimise negotiations that were never approved by the full membership and could have far-reaching consequences for its economic sovereignty.





The challenge for India is compounded by parallel negotiations on digital trade. A coalition of 66 countries, including major economies such as the UK and Japan, has pressed for a plurilateral agreement in this domain.





At the same time, the United States is pushing hard for a permanent moratorium on e-commerce duties, offering concessions to African least developed countries in exchange. India has long used the moratorium as a bargaining chip, recognising that the ability to levy duties on streaming services and digital downloads could generate significant revenue and alter the balance of advantage between developing and developed economies.





Despite these tensions, India has found common ground with unlikely partners. Alongside the US, Russia, Pakistan, Egypt and Paraguay, it is advocating for a reform plan to overhaul the WTO’s 31-year-old framework, rather than settling for a limited work program. This rare alignment underscores the shared frustration among diverse nations over the institution’s inability to adapt to contemporary trade realities.





India has also signalled conditional support for the draft decision on fisheries subsidies. While backing the adoption of the text, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal emphasised that future decisions must deliver equitable, development-oriented outcomes that safeguard both marine resources and the livelihoods of fishing communities.





This stance reflects India’s broader approach at the WTO: resisting initiatives perceived as skewed towards developed nations, while supporting reforms and agreements that prioritise fairness and sustainability.





As the final hours of the ministerial talks approach, India’s position highlights both its isolation on certain issues and its determination to defend policy space in critical areas of trade and investment. The outcome will test its ability to balance resistance with constructive engagement in a rapidly shifting global economic order.





TOI







