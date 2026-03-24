



Tragedy struck Colombia's military today as a C-130 Hercules tactical transport aircraft crashed shortly after take-off from Puerto Leguizamo, a remote base located near the southern border with Ecuador. Preliminary reports from the Ministry of National Defence suggest a catastrophic loss of life, with approximately 80 troops feared dead in the incident.





The aircraft was reportedly transporting at least two platoons when the disaster occurred. Early footage broadcast by the state network RCN showed a grim scene in a nearby forest clearing, where the charred and mangled remains of the fuselage continued to burn following the impact.





The C-130 Hercules is a robust, four-engine turboprop widely used for its ability to operate from short or unprepared runways. While the aircraft is designed to carry roughly 100 fully equipped personnel, it remains unclear if the flight was at maximum capacity or what specific mission the troops were embarking upon.





Rescue and recovery units reached the crash site shortly after the alarm was raised, navigating difficult terrain to reach the wreckage. Despite their swift arrival, officials have been cautious about confirming the exact number of casualties as they work through the debris in the dense woodland.





Investigations into the cause of the crash are currently in their infancy. Aviation experts will be looking closely at mechanical failure, weather conditions, or potential issues during the critical take-off phase to determine why the veteran transport plane failed to gain sufficient altitude.





Colombia’s Defence Minister expressed profound grief over the incident, describing it as a "deeply painful event" for the nation. In a statement shared on social media, the minister extended condolences to the families of the soldiers, noting that the country remains in a state of mourning as the full scale of the tragedy is assessed.





The loss represents one of the most significant aviation disasters for the Colombian military in recent years. As the investigation continues, the focus remains on recovering the fallen and providing support to the military community reeling from the sudden loss of so many comrades.





Agencies



