



According to an NDTV report, the Pakistan Super League’s 2026 season has been thrown into uncertainty following threats issued by Jamaat‑ul‑Ahrar, a Pakistan‑based armed group.





The organisation has publicly warned international cricketers, including Australia’s David Warner and Steve Smith, as well as New Zealand’s Daryl Mitchell, against travelling to Pakistan for the tournament.





In its statement, the group insisted that while it does not oppose cricket itself, the prevailing security situation in the country makes it unsuitable for hosting a high‑profile event involving overseas stars.





The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had already announced significant changes to the format of this year’s competition. PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi confirmed that, under government directive, the league would be staged in only two cities and behind closed doors.





Officially, the reasons cited were the ongoing conflict in West Asia and rising fuel prices, but reports suggest that security concerns may have played a decisive role in shaping the decision.





Jamaat‑ul‑Ahrar’s commander issued a chilling ultimatum, stating that if foreign players ignored the warning, the group would “do whatever is in our capacity” to ensure the matches did not take place. The statement further emphasised that responsibility for any incident would not lie with them, as they had already cautioned cricket boards against sending their players to Pakistan.





The threats come at a time when the PSL is set to feature several high‑profile internationals, including Warner, Smith, Adam Zampa, Moeen Ali, and Devon Conway. The PCB has implemented strict security measures in recent years to reassure visiting players, but the latest developments have reignited doubts about Pakistan’s ability to host international cricket safely.





With the season scheduled to begin on 26 March, the spotlight now falls on the PCB and the overseas cricketers.





Their decisions in the coming days will determine whether the PSL proceeds as planned or faces disruption.





The situation underscores the fragile balance between Pakistan’s ambition to showcase itself as a cricketing hub and the persistent challenges posed by its volatile security environment.





NDTV







