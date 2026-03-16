



The Indian Navy has successfully escorted two LPG tankers, Shivalik and Nanda Devi, through the volatile Strait of Hormuz amid escalating tensions in the Gulf region.





This high-stakes operation, conducted under the ongoing Operation Sankalp, involved multiple warships ensuring the safe passage of these critical vessels from the Gulf of Oman. Satellite imagery has corroborated the naval presence, highlighting India's proactive stance in safeguarding its maritime interests.





The tankers, carrying a combined cargo of 92,700 tons of LPG, are en route to Indian ports at Mundra and Kandla, with expected arrivals on 16 and 17 March respectively.





This shipment equates to approximately 1.25 days of India's national cooking gas demand, providing immediate relief following a two-week blockade that had disrupted supplies. The timely intervention underscores the Navy's pivotal role in mitigating potential shortages in households across the country.





Diplomatic efforts played a crucial part in this success, with Iran granting safe passage after direct engagements between Indian authorities and Tehran. Iran's Ambassador to India, Mohammad Fathali, publicly affirmed Tehran's commitment to allowing Indian-bound vessels through the Strait, emphasising the 'longstanding friendship' and 'common fate' shared by the two nations. While restrictions persist for ships linked to certain adversarial countries, this cooperation signals a pragmatic approach amid regional hostilities.





India's vulnerability to such disruptions is stark, as the country imports around 60 per cent of its LPG requirements, with 85 to 90 per cent sourced from Gulf nations that must transit the Strait of Hormuz.





Any prolonged blockade poses a direct threat to energy security, particularly for domestic cooking and industrial uses. The recent two-week impasse had already triggered a surge in daily LPG orders to 88.8 lakh cylinders, prompting government appeals to citizens to refrain from panic booking.





The operation has not been without economic repercussions. Ongoing conflicts in West Asia have driven war-risk insurance premiums for ships in the region skyward, with rates escalating between five and twenty-five times normal levels.





This imposes severe financial pressures on tanker operators, potentially inflating import costs and contributing to broader inflationary trends in India's energy sector. Indian ports, including Mundra and Kandla, have prioritised berthing slots for these carriers to expedite unloading and distribution.





Operation Sankalp, launched in response to earlier maritime threats in the region, exemplifies India's strategic maritime doctrine. By deploying warships for escorts, the Navy not only protects Indian-flagged vessels but also asserts freedom of navigation in international waters. This mission builds on previous successes, reinforcing India's capability to secure critical sea lanes that carry over 80 per cent of its oil and gas imports.





Looking ahead, the safe transit of Shivalik and Nanda Devi sets a precedent for the 22 remaining Indian-flagged vessels currently in the Gulf. If tensions continue to ease through diplomatic channels, sustained naval escorts could stabilise shipping routes, gradually normalising insurance premiums and restoring predictable energy flows. Indian authorities remain in constant touch with West Asian governments to coordinate these passages.





However, a less favourable scenario looms if hostilities reignite. Renewed escalation could delay or endanger the remaining fleet, leading to acute LPG shortages, stockpiling pressures, and the need for emergency measures such as rationing or airlifting supplies.





In such circumstances, India might accelerate diversification efforts, tapping alternative sources like the United States, Australia, or spot cargoes from Africa to reduce Gulf dependency.





The broader geopolitical context involves intertwined interests among Iran, regional powers, and global actors. Iran's cooperative stance towards India reflects shared economic stakes, even as it navigates sanctions and conflicts. For India, balancing relations with Iran, Gulf monarchies, and Western allies will be key to long-term maritime security.





This escort mission highlights the intersection of naval power, diplomacy, and energy resilience. As Gulf dynamics evolve, India's resolve under Operation Sankalp will remain central to shielding its economy from external shocks. The coming days will test the durability of these gains, with implications for household affordability and industrial stability nationwide.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







