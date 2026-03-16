



An Indian-flagged vessel, Jag Laadki, has sailed safely from the Fujairah Single Point Mooring following an attack on the oil terminal on 14 March 2026.





The ship was loading crude oil at the time but completed operations without harm and departed at 1030 hrs IST on 16 March, carrying approximately 80,800 metric tonnes of Murban crude bound for India.





The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas confirmed in an official press release that the vessel and all Indian seafarers aboard remain safe. This incident underscores the precarious security environment in the Persian Gulf region, where oil infrastructure has become a flashpoint amid escalating geopolitical tensions.





Appropriate measures are in place to safeguard Indian vessels and seafarers operating in these waters. Coordination with shipping authorities and industry stakeholders continues to support uninterrupted maritime operations, reflecting India's proactive stance on maritime security.





No incidents involving Indian seafarers have been reported in the past 24 hours. All personnel in the region are accounted for, providing reassurance amid reports of broader disruptions.





Two other Indian-flagged LPG carriers, Shivalik and Nanda Devi, successfully crossed the Strait of Hormuz on 14 March. Laden with 92,712 metric tonnes of LPG, they are en route to India, with Shivalik due at Mundra Port on 16 March and Nanda Devi at Kandla Port on 17 March.





Currently, 22 Indian-flagged vessels carrying 611 seafarers remain positioned west of the Persian Gulf. The Directorate General of Shipping is actively monitoring their status in close liaison with ship owners, RPSL agencies, and Indian Missions abroad.





Authorities have fielded a high volume of inquiries since activating the DG Shipping Control Room. Over 2,995 telephone calls and more than 5,357 emails from seafarers, their families, and maritime stakeholders have been addressed promptly.





Repatriation efforts have yielded tangible results, with 276 Indian seafarers safely returned from the Gulf region to date. This includes 23 repatriations in the past 24 hours from various airports and locations, demonstrating efficient logistical support.





Indian ports nationwide are vigilantly tracking vessel movements and cargo operations. This heightened oversight accounts for the evolving maritime situation, ensuring resilience in trade flows.





The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas is maintaining robust coordination with the Ministry of External Affairs, Indian Missions, shipping companies, and other stakeholders. The focus remains on seafarers' safety and welfare while preserving the continuity of maritime trade and port activities.





This response highlights India's comprehensive maritime crisis management framework, balancing security imperatives with economic continuity in a volatile region critical to global energy supplies.





ANI







