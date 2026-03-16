



India's External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar, has advocated direct engagement with Iran as the optimal route to safeguard Indian tankers navigating the Strait of Hormuz, amid escalating tensions in the Middle East.





Speaking to the Financial Times UK, Jaishankar emphasised that such dialogue is proving more fruitful than isolation, with early successes already evident in resuming maritime traffic.





The Strait of Hormuz remains a critical chokepoint for global energy supplies, facilitating nearly 20 per cent of the world's oil trade. Disruptions here threaten India's energy security, prompting New Delhi to prioritise swift diplomatic resolutions over confrontation.





Jaishankar revealed that ongoing discussions with Tehran are "already yielding some results." He underscored India's preference for reasoning and coordination, stating it preferable to pursue solutions collaboratively rather than disengaging entirely.





A tangible outcome of this approach saw two Indian-flagged vessels, Shivalik and Nanda Devi, successfully transit the strait. These tankers, laden with approximately 92,712 metric tonnes of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), are now heading to the ports of Mundra and Kandla on India's west coast.





While these passages mark progress, Jaishankar cautioned that no comprehensive "blanket arrangement" exists yet for all Indian ships. Transit permissions continue to be handled on a case-by-case basis, reflecting the fluid security environment.





This diplomatic push follows stark warnings from US President Donald Trump, who signalled potential further strikes on Iran's Kharg Island, a key oil export hub. In a social media post, Trump called on allies including China, France, Japan, South Korea, and Britain to commit naval forces to protect the vital shipping lane.





Jaishankar, however, reaffirmed New Delhi's independent strategy rooted in sustained dialogue with Iran. He noted that India remains open to sharing its experiences with European partners, while acknowledging that each nation's ties with Tehran are influenced by unique circumstances.





In a linked development, India's Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas confirmed the departure of the Indian-flagged tanker Jag Laadki from Fujairah on Sunday. The vessel, carrying 80,800 metric tonnes of Murban crude, had been loading at a terminal hit in a recent attack, highlighting the precarious conditions persisting in the region.





India's approach exemplifies pragmatic diplomacy, balancing energy imperatives with regional stability. By engaging Tehran directly, New Delhi not only secures its tankers but also positions itself as a constructive player amid broader geopolitical frictions.





As conversations with Iran continue, the focus remains on expanding safe passages. Jaishankar's remarks signal cautious optimism, with "continued work" underway to mitigate risks for India's vital imports.





ANI







