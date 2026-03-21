



INS Anjadip stands as one of the fastest warships in the Indian Navy’s coastal fleet, meticulously engineered for rapid interception and high-tempo maritime operations.





This agile vessel enables swift responses to emerging threats, significantly enhancing the security of India’s vast coastal waters. Its design prioritises speed, manoeuvrability, and lethality, making it a cornerstone of littoral defence.





The ship’s motto, “Seek the enemy and be ever victorious”, encapsulates its formidable combat capability and unwavering commitment to maritime security. This rallying cry inspires its crew, underscoring a proactive stance in hunting down adversaries while ensuring triumph in every engagement. It reflects the Indian Navy’s ethos of vigilance and dominance in coastal domains.





Commissioned into service as part of the Indian Navy’s modernisation drive, INS Anjadip belongs to the advanced offshore patrol vessel category, tailored for the unique challenges of India’s maritime neighbourhood. With a displacement of approximately 2,500 tons, it combines cutting-edge propulsion systems with state-of-the-art sensors, allowing it to achieve speeds exceeding 30 knots. This velocity proves invaluable for anti-piracy patrols, smuggling interdictions, and rapid deployment during crises.





Propelled by twin advanced diesel engines, the warship boasts exceptional acceleration and endurance, capable of sustaining high speeds over extended ranges. Its hull form, optimised for rough seas prevalent along the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal coasts, minimises drag while maximising stability. Such attributes render it ideal for operations in contested waters, where quick ingress and egress can determine mission success.





Armed to the teeth, INS Anjadip features a 76mm super rapid gun as its primary weapon, capable of engaging surface and aerial targets with precision at ranges up to 16 kilometres. Complementing this are surface-to-air missiles, anti-ship missiles, and close-in weapon systems, providing layered defence against diverse threats. Torpedo launchers further extend its anti-submarine warfare prowess, ensuring versatility across mission profiles.





Electronic warfare suites aboard the ship include advanced radar systems for 360-degree surveillance, electronic support measures for threat detection, and decoy launchers for self-protection. These integrate seamlessly with the Navy’s networked warfare architecture, enabling real-time data sharing with other assets like aircraft and submarines. This connectivity amplifies its role in joint operations, from exclusive economic zone enforcement to humanitarian assistance.





Crewed by around 120 personnel, INS Anjadip emphasises habitability with modern berthing, galleys, and medical facilities, supporting prolonged deployments. Training regimens focus on high-speed manoeuvres, gunnery drills, and damage control, fostering a battle-hardened team ready for the unpredictability of coastal combat. The ship’s integration into the Navy’s Western Naval Command bolsters surveillance along critical trade routes.





INS Anjadip addresses escalating maritime challenges posed by non-state actors, territorial disputes, and hybrid threats in the Indian Ocean Region. Its rapid response capability deters smuggling networks, illegal fishing, and terrorist ingress via sea, safeguarding India’s 7,500-kilometre coastline. Recent exercises, such as TROPEX and Milan, have showcased its prowess in multinational scenarios.





Indigenously constructed at a shipyard under the ‘Make in India’ initiative, the vessel exemplifies India’s push towards self-reliance in defence manufacturing. Over 60 per cent of its components are sourced domestically, from engines to weapon systems, reducing import dependency and stimulating local industry. This aligns with the Navy’s goal of a 200-warship fleet by 2050, with coastal assets like Anjadip forming the vanguard.





Upgrades are planned to incorporate unmanned aerial vehicles for extended reconnaissance and AI-driven threat assessment tools. These enhancements will further elevate its operational tempo, ensuring INS Anjadip remains a potent force multiplier. As tensions simmer in the region, this swift sentinel continues to embody India’s resolve: seek the enemy and be ever victorious.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







