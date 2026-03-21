



In a ceremony that marks a defining moment for India’s maritime sovereignty, the Indian Navy is preparing to commission its latest stealth Frigate, Taragiri (F41), on 03 Apr 2026.





The ceremony at Visakhapatnam, scheduled to be presided over by the defence minister Rajnath Singh, will serve as a powerful testament to the nation’s journey toward becoming a completely self-reliant naval power.





INS Taragiri (F41), the latest stealth frigate of the Indian Navy, represents a defining moment in India’s march towards maritime self-reliance.





Delivered to the Navy on 28 November 2025 by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL), Mumbai, and scheduled for commissioning at Visakhapatnam on 3 April 2026 under the presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, the ship embodies the nation’s growing prowess in indigenous warship design and construction.





As the fourth boat of the Project 17A Nilgiri-class and the third built by MDL, INS Taragiri reflects a generational leap in stealth, survivability, firepower, and automation.





Designed by the Warship Design Bureau and overseen by the Warship Overseeing Team (Mumbai), the frigate was built under the philosophy of Integrated Construction, enabling delivery within envisaged timelines.





The experience gained from earlier ships allowed its build period to be compressed to 81 months, compared to 93 months for the lead ship Nilgiri. With indigenous content exceeding 75 percent, the project has drawn on the capabilities of over 200 MSMEs, generating employment for thousands and strengthening the domestic industrial ecosystem in line with the Government of India’s Atmanirbharta vision.





INS Taragiri is a reincarnation of the erstwhile INS Taragiri, a Leander-class frigate that served the Navy with distinction from 1980 to 2013. The new vessel, displacing 6,670 tonnes, is driven by a Combined Diesel or Gas (CODOG) propulsion plant comprising diesel engines and gas turbines, each shaft fitted with a Controllable Pitch Propeller.





This configuration ensures high-speed, high-endurance versatility for multi-dimensional maritime operations. The ship is equipped with a world-class suite of weapons and sensors, including BrahMos supersonic surface-to-surface missiles, the MF-STAR radar and MRSAM complex, a 76mm Super Rapid Gun Mount, close-in weapon systems, and rockets and torpedoes for anti-submarine warfare.





These are seamlessly integrated through a state-of-the-art Combat Management System and an Integrated Platform Management System, enabling rapid and precise responses to threats.





Beyond its combat role, INS Taragiri is designed for flexible mission profiles, ranging from high-intensity warfare to humanitarian assistance and disaster relief operations. It stands as a symbol of India’s growing maritime strength, a beacon of indigenous engineering excellence, and a guardian of the nation’s blue frontiers.





With three more Project 17A ships scheduled for delivery by August 2026, INS Taragiri’s commissioning marks not only the continuation of a proud naval tradition but also the consolidation of India’s position as a combat-ready, cohesive, and credible maritime power.





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