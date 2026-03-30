



Squadron Leader Priya Sharma represents a new chapter in the Indian Air Force’s journey toward inclusivity and technological self-reliance. Commissioned in 2018 as the seventh woman fighter pilot in IAF history, she has steadily built a reputation for operational excellence and resilience.





Her career began with rigorous training at Dundigal, Hakimpet, and Bidar, where she mastered the demanding skills of aerial manoeuvres, combat tactics, and high-G operations. From the outset, she stood out as the only woman fighter pilot in her commissioning batch, a distinction that underscored both her determination and the evolving opportunities for women in combat aviation.





Her operational career took shape with No. 23 Squadron, the “Panthers,” where she flew the MiG-21 Bison. This supersonic jet, long a symbol of India’s airpower, became the platform on which she honed her skills in formation flying, precision strikes, and rapid decision-making.





Her tenure coincided with the MiG-21’s final years of service, and she played a prominent role in its ceremonial farewell. In August 2025, she flew alongside the Chief of the Air Staff during the aircraft’s last operational sorties, and in September that year, she participated in the historic six-jet flypast at Chandigarh, marking the end of over six decades of MiG-21 service. Her presence at these events symbolised both continuity and transition, bridging the IAF’s storied past with its modern future.





Following the retirement of the MiG-21, Squadron Leader Sharma transitioned seamlessly to the indigenously developed TEJAS. Now serving with No. 18 Squadron “Flying Bullets,” she contributes to India’s strategic emphasis on homegrown defence technology.





Her move to the TEJAS reflects not only her adaptability but also the IAF’s broader commitment to self-reliance and modernisation. Her experiences have been highlighted in defence outreach programmes such as the Raksha Sutra series, where she shared personal reflections on the discipline instilled by the MiG-21 and the humbling responsibility of operating high-value assets. These insights reveal a professional philosophy rooted in respect for the aircraft, responsibility to the mission, and humility in the face of immense challenges.





Her journey from Jhunjhunu district in Rajasthan to the forefront of India’s indigenous aviation programme illustrates the power of inspiration and perseverance. Influenced by her father’s service in the IAF and her early exposure to fighter aircraft at Bidar, she pursued engineering at IIIT-Kota, where her technical foundation strengthened her aptitude for aviation.





Her involvement with the NCC further reinforced her commitment to the armed forces, setting the stage for her eventual commissioning. Today, she stands as the third woman fighter pilot from her district, continuing its proud tradition of military service.





Squadron Leader Sharma’s career is not only a testament to her personal achievements but also a reflection of the IAF’s evolving ethos. Since the induction of the first women fighter pilots in 2016, her success has expanded the horizons for women in combat roles, inspiring young aspirants across the nation.





Her trajectory demonstrates that skill, dedication, and national service transcend barriers, offering a powerful example for those pursuing careers in STEM and defence. As she continues to fly the TEJAS, she embodies both the legacy and the future of the Indian Air Force, serving as a role model for generations to come.





Agencies







