



The Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) have unleashed a series of precision strikes on a key Iranian facility central to the production of ballistic missile components, marking a significant escalation in Israel's campaign against Tehran's military infrastructure.





This operation, disclosed on 29 March 2026, targeted a site producing critical engines and other vital parts for Iran's formidable ballistic missile arsenal.





In a detailed post on X, the IDF revealed that the strikes extended far beyond this single facility. Dozens of weapon production sites across Iran were hit, including those manufacturing unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and air defence systems. These actions form part of three waves of attacks over the past day, concentrated in Tehran and extending into central and western Iran.





Under the guidance of Military Intelligence, the Israeli Air Force executed over 140 sorties, pummelling Iranian infrastructure. Launch and storage sites for ballistic missiles bore the brunt of the onslaught, as the IDF aims to dismantle the regime's capacity to threaten Israeli civilians with missile barrages.





"The IDF continues to operate nonstop to strike the regime's ballistic missile array, with the aim of reducing the scale of fire toward the citizens of the State of Israel," the military stated. This relentless tempo underscores Israel's determination to neutralise threats at their source, amid heightened tensions following Iran's prior missile salvos.





Parallel to these aerial operations, IDF ground forces in southern Lebanon achieved notable successes against Hezbollah. Troops from the Givati Brigade, operating under the 91st Division, eliminated armed terrorists attempting to plant charges and launch mortar bombs.





In a swift response, the brigade's fighters closed the circle, neutralising the Hezbollah operatives without sustaining injuries. A subsequent search uncovered a substantial weapons cache, including dozens of anti-tank guided missiles (ATGMs), grenades, and explosives primed for use against IDF positions.





These Lebanon engagements highlight the multi-front nature of Israel's defensive posture. Hezbollah, long a proxy of Iran, has faced severe degradation, with the IDF systematically rooting out terrorist cells and munitions stockpiles.





Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, assessing the situation at Northern Command headquarters, declared that these operations are fracturing the "terror regime in Tehran." He asserted, "Iran is not the same Iran, Hezbollah is not the same Hezbollah, and Hamas is not the same Hamas," portraying all three as "battered enemies fighting for their very existence."





Netanyahu's rhetoric signals strategic confidence, with "visible cracks" emerging in the axis of resistance. Israel's strikes appear calibrated to erode Iran's missile production at its core, potentially curtailing future salvos that have targeted Israeli cities in recent exchanges.





The timing of these revelations, updated by ANI on 29 March 2026 at 23:10 IST from Tel Aviv, comes as global observers watch closely. Iran's ballistic missile programme, bolstered by solid-fuel engines and advanced guidance systems, has long posed an existential threat to Israel.





By targeting production hubs, the IDF disrupts not only immediate stockpiles but also Iran's industrial base. Facilities for UAVs and air defences, now in ruins, weaken Tehran's layered defences and offensive drone capabilities.





In Lebanon, the Givati Brigade's haul of ATGMs—precision weapons like the Kornet—represents a blow to Hezbollah's anti-armour arsenal. Such caches, if activated, could have imperilled IDF advances in the south.





This operation fits into a broader pattern of Israeli pre-emption. Since October 2023, escalations with Iran-backed groups have intensified, culminating in direct Iran-Israel exchanges last year. The current campaign reflects lessons from those volleys, prioritising deep strikes on manufacturing.





Netanyahu's comments evoke a tipping point. Hezbollah's command structure has been decimated, Hamas crippled in Gaza, and Iran's proxies strained. Degrading missile engines—often imported or reverse-engineered from North Korean designs—hampers replenishment.





International repercussions loom large. Tehran has vowed retaliation, but repeated Israeli incursions expose vulnerabilities in its air defences, including Russian-supplied S-300s. The US has urged restraint, yet quietly backs Israel's right to self-defence.





For Israel, success hinges on sustained air superiority. F-35 stealth jets and intelligence-driven targeting enable these deep penetrations, evading radar and striking with impunity.





As operations persist, the IDF's dual theatre approach—air strikes in Iran, ground ops in Lebanon—aims for deterrence. Reducing Iran's "scale of fire" protects civilians, while dismantling Hezbollah secures the northern border.





This phase of the conflict may redefine regional power dynamics. A weakened Iran could pivot to diplomacy or asymmetric warfare, but Israel's momentum suggests the "terror regime" faces an existential reckoning.





ANI







