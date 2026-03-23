



The Indian-flagged vessels Jag Vasant and Pine Gas have begun their transit through the Strait of Hormuz, navigating towards India on 23 March 2026. This movement follows a period of significant uncertainty during which the ships were stranded in the Persian Gulf due to escalating regional conflict.





In a notable departure from standard maritime practice, the tankers are following a safe passage route situated within Iranian-controlled waters. Rather than utilizing the conventional shipping lanes near the Omani coast, the vessels have been observed hugging the Iranian shoreline, passing close to Larak and Qeshm islands.





This specific routing appears to be part of a verification process. According to reports, the ships were positioned near these islands to allow Iranian authorities to confirm their identities and cargo before proceeding. This detour is a direct response to the heightened security risks currently plaguing the narrow chokepoint.





The successful movement of these "Very Large" gas carriers is a vital development for India’s domestic energy security. The ships are transporting substantial quantities of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), and their arrival is expected to provide much-needed relief to a market currently grappling with supply shortages.





Diplomatic intervention appears to have played a decisive role in resolving the deadlock. Analysts suggest that the safe passage of the Jag Vasant and Pine Gas was likely facilitated by high-level negotiations between New Delhi and Tehran, ensuring that Indian energy interests are insulated from broader regional volatility.





These two vessels were among a group of 22 Indian-flagged ships that found themselves immobilised in the Gulf as tensions spiked. Their release and subsequent journey under Iranian oversight highlight the complexities of navigating one of the world's most sensitive maritime corridors during a period of active conflict.





The strategic shift toward utilising Iranian-controlled routes reflects a broader effort by the Indian government to maintain a steady flow of essential commodities. By engaging in direct diplomacy, India aims to secure its energy lifelines even as traditional transit routes become increasingly precarious.





The progress of these tankers is being monitored closely by international maritime observers. As they clear the Strait and head into the open waters of the Arabian Sea, the focus remains on the remaining vessels still awaiting clearance in the Gulf, marking a pivotal moment in India's ongoing energy diplomacy.





Agencies







