



The Indian Army is significantly bolstering its artillery capabilities by expanding the deployment of the indigenous Pinaka Multi-Barrel Rocket Launcher (MBRL) system along the borders with China and Pakistan, according to a report by Money Control web portal.





This strategic move comes in response to persistent security challenges on the northern and western fronts. With the recent operationalisation of a new unit, the Army now maintains seven active Pinaka regiments in these sensitive border regions.





The momentum of this induction is set to continue throughout the year. An eighth regiment is currently in the advanced stages of readiness, having already received more than 50% of its necessary hardware and support equipment. Defence officials expect this specific unit to be fully mission-capable and operational before the end of 2026.





Looking further ahead, the expansion reflects a long-term commitment to domestic military manufacturing. Two additional regiments are slated for induction next year, which will bring the total count to ten. However, the ultimate roadmap is much more ambitious, with the Indian Army aiming to eventually field a total of 22 Pinaka regiments to ensure comprehensive fire superiority.





The foundations for this current surge were laid in August 2020, when the Ministry of Defence signed contracts valued at approximately £250 million (₹2,580 crore). these agreements were partitioned between major domestic industrial players, including Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML), Tata Advanced Systems, and Larsen & Toubro, to facilitate the rapid production of six regiments.





Technologically, the Pinaka system has undergone a major evolution since its inception by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). While the initial Mark-I variants were limited to a range of roughly 40 km, the latest iterations represent a generational leap in precision and reach.





The introduction of the Guided Pinaka and Long-Range Guided Rockets has extended the system's strike envelope to 120 km. These advanced variants allow the Army to engage high-value targets deep behind enemy lines with high accuracy, providing a formidable conventional deterrent along India's high-altitude and desert frontiers.





Agencies







