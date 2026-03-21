



The United States has temporarily suspended sanctions on Iranian oil cargoes already loaded onto vessels at sea, marking a pragmatic pivot amid escalating global energy prices.





This authorisation, announced by the US Treasury on Friday, permits the delivery and sale of Iranian crude oil and petroleum products loaded before 20 March, with the waiver extending until 19 April. It represents Washington's latest intervention to avert a deepening supply crisis triggered by the intensifying Middle East conflict.





Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent confirmed the move followed discussions earlier in the week, echoing a prior suspension of sanctions on Russian oil in transit. The decision stems from Iran's de facto blockade of the Strait of Hormuz—a chokepoint through which approximately 20 per cent of global oil and gas supplies typically pass. Coupled with repeated attacks on regional energy infrastructure, these disruptions have propelled crude prices to precarious heights.





Bessent framed the waiver as a 'narrowly tailored, short-term authorisation' aligned with President Donald Trump's directive to 'maximise the flow of energy to the world' and stabilise markets. He highlighted that sanctioned Iranian oil is currently being 'hoarded by China on the cheap', estimating that unlocking these cargoes could inject around 140 million barrels into global markets. This influx, he argued, would swiftly alleviate supply strains without endorsing new Iranian exports.





The Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) specified exclusions: the waiver does not cover deliveries to Cuba, North Korea, or Russian-occupied territories in Ukraine. This carve-out underscores enduring US commitments to counter proliferation and aggression, even as short-term energy imperatives take precedence. Oil markets reacted positively, with Brent crude climbing 3.26 per cent to $112.19 per barrel and West Texas Intermediate (WTI) advancing 2.27 per cent to $98.32—though both remain shy of the $120 threshold breached repeatedly since hostilities erupted three weeks ago.





Tehran swiftly rebutted the US claims. Iranian oil ministry spokesman Saman Ghoddoosi asserted on X (formerly Twitter) that Iran holds 'no surplus crude oil left on the water or for supply in other international markets'.





He dismissed Bessent's statement as a ploy to 'give hope to buyers', suggesting the cargoes in question are already committed or illusory. This denial highlights the opacity surrounding Iran's oil trade, much of which evades sanctions via 'dark fleet' tankers and ship-to-ship transfers.





The waiver's timing coincides with broader geopolitical flux. Iran's blockade—enforced through militia proxies and direct naval posturing—has halved Hormuz transits, exacerbating vulnerabilities exposed by prior Houthi disruptions in the Red Sea. Concurrent strikes on Saudi Aramco facilities and Iraqi pipelines have compounded the shortfall, pushing OPEC+ producers to their limits despite voluntary cuts. Global stockpiles, already lean entering 2026, now face intensified drawdowns.





For consumers, the implications are stark. In Europe, where Russian supplies have dwindled post-Ukraine invasion, petrol prices have surged towards £2 per litre in spots. India's refiners, heavily reliant on discounted sanctioned crude, face margin squeezes as spot rates decouple from futures. The US itself, though cushioned by shale output, sees inflationary pressures ripple through transport and manufacturing sectors.





Strategically, the move signals Trump's second-term pragmatism on energy security. Unlike the Biden era's moralistic sanctions, this administration prioritises market flooding over ideological purity—a tactic reminiscent of 2018's 'maximum pressure' campaign, but inverted for supply abundance. Critics, however, warn of moral hazard: easing enforcement could embolden Tehran, prolonging the blockade and inviting escalation with Israel or Gulf states.





China's role looms large. As the world's top importer of Iranian oil—often rebranded as Malaysian or omitted from tracking—Beijing benefits from discounted barrels bartered for drones and missiles. The waiver disrupts this shadow economy, potentially forcing higher bids and redirecting volumes westward. Yet enforcement challenges persist; OFAC's 30-day window demands vigilant monitoring of vessel manifests and AIS data.





Longer-term, the episode underscores oil's enduring weaponisation. While renewables advance, hydrocarbons remain the global economy's lifeblood, vulnerable to flashpoints from the Gulf to the South China Sea.





Diplomatic off-ramps—such as Qatar-mediated talks or UN Security Council resolutions—appear distant amid hardened postures. Should the blockade endure beyond April, markets may test $150 per barrel, reigniting stagflation fears.





India, as a net importer, watches closely. With strategic reserves at 5-6 days' consumption, New Delhi has ramped up Urals purchases and SPR fills, but Hormuz risks threaten refineries like Jamnagar. Indigenous exploration in the Krishna-Godavari basin offers partial mitigation, yet short-term waivers like this US move provide critical breathing room.





Washington's Iranian oil reprieve buys time, not resolution. It stabilises prices temporarily while exposing sanction regimes' brittleness under duress. As conflicts simmer, energy diplomacy will test Trump's deal-making prowess against Tehran's intransigence.





AFP







