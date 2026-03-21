



DeepLase Technologies, a pioneering photonics start-up incubated at IIT-Delhi, has secured ₹6 crore in seed funding to propel its high-performance laser and photonics platform forward. This investment marks a significant milestone for the company, which is led by founder Dr. Deepak Jain.





The funding aims to bridge the critical divide between laboratory-grade optical research and scalable industrial applications, fostering innovation in a field vital to modern technology.





The seed round, valued at ₹6 crore, was co-led by Mounttech Growth Fund – Kavachh and Yali Capital in March 2026. This financial backing underscores growing investor confidence in India's deep-tech ecosystem, particularly in photonics. DeepLase's platform promises to deliver robust solutions that translate cutting-edge research into practical, high-reliability systems for diverse sectors.





At the heart of DeepLase's innovations lie specialty optical fibres, including hollow-core and large mode area variants. These fibres enable high-power transmission with minimal latency, addressing key challenges in data-intensive applications. By optimising light propagation, they reduce energy loss and enhance performance in environments demanding precision and efficiency.





The company is also advancing light sources such as high-performance fibre lasers, narrow-linewidth lasers, and broadband supercontinuum sources. These technologies offer unparalleled stability and output quality, making them ideal for applications requiring consistent laser performance. DeepLase's engineering prowess ensures these sources withstand the rigours of industrial use, far beyond prototype limitations.





In the quantum domain, DeepLase is engineering single photon sources utilising quantum dots and diamond colour centres. This positions the start-up at the forefront of quantum technologies, where precise photon control is essential for computing, sensing, and secure communications. Such capabilities could revolutionise fields reliant on quantum entanglement and superposition.





DeepLase targets precision industrial manufacturing, optical communications, healthcare instrumentation, and quantum technologies as primary sectors. In manufacturing, its lasers enable micromachining and additive processes with sub-micron accuracy. For optical communications, low-latency fibres support next-generation networks, while healthcare benefits from advanced imaging and therapeutic tools.





The start-up's vision centres on building indigenous, globally competitive photonics infrastructure from India. By integrating advanced fibre design with system reliability, DeepLase delivers stable lasers suited to harsh industrial conditions. This approach not only reduces import dependence but also elevates India's role in the global photonics supply chain.





DeepLase has garnered prior recognition, including support from government deep-tech commercialisation programmes. It clinched victory in the MEITY Grand Challenge for Optical and Quantum Communication, validating its technological edge. These accolades have accelerated its path from incubation at IIT-Delhi to commercial viability.





Dr. Deepak Jain's leadership draws from deep expertise in photonics, blending academic rigour with entrepreneurial drive. Under his guidance, DeepLase has assembled a team of specialists focused on scalable innovation. The recent funding will expand R&D, prototype testing, and market entry strategies.





This development arrives amid India's push for self-reliance in strategic technologies, aligning with initiatives like Atmanirbhar Bharat. Photonics underpins defence applications, such as laser-based directed energy systems and secure communications—areas of keen interest in national security. DeepLase's indigenous focus could contribute to military modernisation efforts.





In optical communications, the start-up's low-latency fibres address surging data demands from 5G and beyond. Healthcare instrumentation stands to gain from precise, compact lasers for endoscopy and diagnostics. Quantum technologies, still nascent, benefit from reliable single photon sources, potentially aiding India's quantum mission.





Challenges persist, including scaling production while maintaining quality and competing with established global players. Yet, DeepLase's IIT-Delhi roots provide access to world-class facilities and talent. Government backing further mitigates risks, positioning the firm for rapid growth.





The ₹6 crore infusion will fund facility expansions, talent acquisition, and pilot deployments. Investors like Mounttech and Yali Capital bring not just capital but strategic networks, enhancing DeepLase's global outreach. Early partnerships with industries could yield proof-of-concept successes by late 2026.





Looking ahead, DeepLase aspires to export its platforms, establishing India as a photonics hub. Success here could inspire similar ventures, bolstering the deep-tech start-up landscape. As quantum and laser technologies evolve, DeepLase's contributions may redefine industrial standards worldwide.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







