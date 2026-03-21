



Arabelle Solutions, a subsidiary of France's EDF Group and a global leader in nuclear turbine island technology, will showcase its expertise at the Bharat Electricity Summit 2026. This participation underscores the company's role in India's push towards low-carbon energy, particularly as nuclear power gains momentum amid ambitious national targets.





India aims to achieve 100 GW of nuclear capacity by 2047, a goal bolstered by recent policy shifts. The introduction of the SHANTI Bill and amendments to the Civil Liability for Nuclear Damage framework are opening doors for private sector involvement, attracting power producers, policymakers, and developers into the nuclear arena.





Arabelle Solutions arrives at a critical juncture, leveraging the summit to connect with these new entrants. Its turbine island solutions—encompassing steam turbines, generators, heat exchangers, and pumps—are tailored to India's needs, supporting capacities from 220 MW to 700 MW for domestic projects, up to 1000 MW and beyond for international programmes, and emerging small modular reactors from 55 MW to 220 MW.





The company's legacy in India dates back to the nation's first nuclear plant at Tarapur, where it supplied turbine generators. Today, Arabelle Solutions supports nearly all Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) plants, either directly or via its partner, Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL), demonstrating decades of reliable collaboration.





A key pillar of its strategy is localisation through a cutting-edge manufacturing facility in Sanand, Gujarat. Here, the company produces 700 MW turbines for NPCIL's Gorakhpur and Kaiga projects, prioritising local sourcing of raw materials and sub-components to align with the 'Make in India' initiative and build supply chain resilience.





Complementing this is the Noida Engineering Centre, home to over 100 specialists in product design, mechanical engineering, control systems, and electrical integration. This hub provides vital technical support for Indian projects, ensuring solutions are both globally proven and locally optimised.





Arabelle Solutions stands out for its diverse workforce, featuring a strong contingent of women engineers across disciplines. This inclusivity drives innovation by introducing fresh perspectives and challenging traditional methods, proving essential as the sector evolves.





At the summit, the company will highlight its global project experience adapted for India, positioning itself to aid private players transitioning from thermal power. By blending technological prowess with a robust local footprint, Arabelle Solutions seeks to fuel India's nuclear expansion.





Tarun Gugnani, Director of Sales for India at Arabelle Solutions, emphasised this commitment: “India is entering a transformative phase in nuclear energy, and Arabelle Solutions is committed to supporting this growth with our global expertise and strong local presence. The summit provides an important platform to engage with emerging stakeholders and contribute to a future-ready nuclear ecosystem.”





This exhibition not only spotlights Arabelle's capabilities but also signals broader opportunities for international partnerships in India's nuclear renaissance, potentially accelerating deployment of advanced turbine technologies.





Agency







