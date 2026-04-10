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A significant social media oversight by Pakistan’s Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif, has sparked a heated online debate after an apparent internal draft was mistakenly published to his official X account.





The incident quickly gained traction across the internet, with users meticulously examining the post’s edit history and questioning the professional standards governing the Prime Minister’s digital communications.





The controversy was ignited when the account shared a message that conspicuously included the heading: "Draft - Pakistan's PM Message on X." This inclusion made it immediately apparent to the public that the text was likely a pre-prepared script not intended for release in that specific format.





Although the post was edited within a short timeframe to remove the "Draft" label, the core content remained largely the same, doing little to dampen the ensuing wave of digital criticism.





This "cut-paste" blunder has drawn sharp comparisons to previous geopolitical critiques, most notably a reported statement by India’s External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar, who allegedly remarked that India is not a "Dalal" (Broker) nation. Critics have seized upon the "drafted" nature of the post to suggest that Sharif’s message lends weight to Jaishankar’s indirect "Dalal" characterisation of Pakistan.





The slip-up has led many to argue that Pakistan is playing a merely scripted role in mediation efforts between the United States and Iran, rather than acting as an original or independent diplomatic force.





The content of the message itself carried significant geopolitical weight, featuring references to Donald Trump and the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz. These mentions amplified curiosity regarding the true intent behind the post and the degree of external influence on Pakistan's official stance.





The tweet was intended to serve as a formal comment on the United States' reported intention to suspend bombing for a fortnight and its potential acceptance of Iran’s "Workable" 10-point proposal.





Finally, the episode has fuelled intense speculation regarding internal communication lapses within the Prime Minister’s office. It highlights the growing challenges of managing sensitive diplomatic messaging in the digital age, where a single clerical error can be interpreted as a sign of deeper strategic dependency.





The incident continues to resonate as a reminder of the scrutiny applied to international relations in an era of instant transparency.





ANI







