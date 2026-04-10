



Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri has concluded a significant three-day diplomatic mission to Washington DC, engaging in a sequence of high-level consultations with senior United States officials.





The visit was primarily designed to address the increasingly volatile geopolitical landscapes in West Asia and the Indo-Pacific, while simultaneously conducting a comprehensive review of the strategic defence and trade architectures that define the bilateral relationship.





A central component of the Foreign Secretary’s itinerary involved substantive discussions at the Pentagon with Elbridge Colby, the Under Secretary of War for Policy.





This meeting served as a vital follow-up to their recent dialogue held in New Delhi during the India-US Defence Policy Group meeting. The encounter follows Colby's visit to India last month, where he actively sought to propel the bilateral defence partnership into its next phase of maturity.





The Indian Embassy in the United States, commenting on the proceedings via social media, emphasised that the primary objective of these talks was to sustain the momentum of ongoing India-US defence exchanges.





They described the conversation between Misri and Colby as wide-ranging, specifically noting that it covered the shifting security dynamics and ongoing developments currently impacting both the Indo-Pacific region and West Asia.





The focus on security cooperation remained a priority as Misri also met with Mike Duffey, the Under Secretary of War for Acquisition and Sustainment. These specific deliberations were directed towards the practicalities of the alliance, focusing on bolstering defence industrial ties, enhancing technology sharing protocols, and ensuring deeper supply chain integration. These efforts align with the framework of the Major Defence Partnership established in the previous year.





The Indian Embassy characterised the engagement with Duffey at the Pentagon as a fruitful interaction. Following these defence-centric meetings, the Foreign Secretary transitioned to the Department of Commerce to engage with Under Secretaries Jeffrey Kessler and William Kimmitt. The agenda here shifted towards economic and technological synergy, aiming to broaden the scope of cooperation across various commercial sectors.





These discussions at the Department of Commerce highlighted critical technologies as the cornerstone for transforming the India-US partnership for the 21st century. Both sides explored the development of secure, resilient, and trusted supply chains, which are viewed as essential for long-term economic stability. The embassy noted that these dialogues are key to evolving the relationship into a more modern, technology-driven alliance.





In a simultaneous display of military diplomacy, Air Chief Marshal AP Singh conducted an official tour of the United States, which included a visit to the Peterson Space Force Base. During this visit, he engaged in high-level talks with General Gregory M Guillot, the Commander of US NORTHCOM. The Indian Air Force reported that this interaction provided a platform for both leaders to exchange professional views on operational issues.





The meeting between the Air Chief Marshal and General Guillot further illustrated the growing partnership and deepening strategic alignment between New Delhi and Washington.





By covering a spectrum that ranges from ground-level industrial acquisition to high-altitude space and air operations, the combined visits of Misri and Singh underscore a holistic approach to the India-US strategic bond.





ANI







