



The technology transfer arrangement between GE Aerospace and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) is weighted heavily towards manufacturing, with around 80% of the value concentrated in this area.





This focus is deliberate, as it enables HAL to establish the infrastructure required to build a realistic 4.5-generation fighter engine, while also laying the groundwork for more advanced engine production in the future. It satisfies both major stakeholders: the Indian Air Force, which secures the engine, and the Ministry of Defence, which benefits from reduced import dependence.





The deal will expose the workforce to modern manufacturing technologies, create new testing facilities, and foster a practical understanding of processes and production. Within the constraints of the framework, this represents the best possible outcome





Compared with the earlier GE F404 engine deal, where India gained little in terms of technology despite similar expenditure, the current agreement delivers tangible benefits on the industrial and manufacturing side.





Another advantage lies in the increased control over the supply chain, which should help ensure more reliable timelines. India has already achieved laboratory success in several critical areas, including special coatings for corrosion, casting, machining and coating of single crystal turbine blades, and similar processes for nozzle guide vanes and other hot parts. The challenge now is to translate these laboratory achievements into field-level production.





The most important technologies to master include blisk machining, forging and powder metallurgy discs for turbines, machining of thin-walled titanium casings, and friction inertia welding for fan and afterburner components.





Equally vital are polymer matrix composites for bypass ducts, ceramic matrix composites for low-pressure nozzle guide vanes and flaps, laser drilling technology for combustors, and bottle boring of shafts.





From a machining and forging perspective, these represent the critical steps in bridging the gap between laboratory capability and industrial-scale production.





This agreement, finalised in April 2026, marks a significant step forward for India’s aerospace sector. By embedding advanced manufacturing practices within HAL, the deal not only supports the immediate requirement for F414 engines but also strengthens the foundation for future indigenous engine development.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







