



Iran’s military issued a stern warning on Wednesday that it would block trade through the Red Sea, the Persian Gulf, and the Sea of Oman if the United States continues its naval blockade of Iranian ports.





The statement was broadcast on Iranian state television and delivered by Ali Abdollahi, head of the military’s central command centre.





Abdollahi declared that if the US persists with its blockade and creates insecurity for Iran’s commercial vessels and oil tankers, it would amount to a prelude to violating the ceasefire.





He emphasised that the powerful armed forces of the Islamic Republic would not permit any exports or imports to continue in these strategic waterways.





He further stressed that Iran would act decisively to defend its national sovereignty and its interests. This warning comes after the United States imposed a naval blockade on Iranian ports beginning Monday, following failed talks between US and Iranian officials in Pakistan over the weekend aimed at ending the war.





The US Navy has already deployed a 9,000-ton destroyer equipped with Tomahawk missiles to enforce the blockade and restrict sea traffic. This move has heightened tensions in the region, particularly around the Strait of Hormuz, a critical chokepoint for global oil shipments.





AFP







