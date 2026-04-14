



India’s naval modernisation trajectory continues to emphasise carrier aviation as a central pillar of maritime power projection, with the third aircraft carrier project—INS Vishal (IAC-III)—emerging as a defining element of this vision.





As of April 2026, the Indian Navy and Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) have advanced the design phase of the 65,000–70,000 ton vessel, refining concepts around CATOBAR operations, manned–unmanned teaming, and integrated propulsion.





While formal construction approval remains pending, the project is strategically positioned to ensure India sustains a three-carrier fleet into the 2030s, counterbalancing regional developments, particularly China’s rapid naval expansion.





The INS Vishal concept represents a decisive departure from the STOBAR configuration of INS Vikramaditya and INS Vikrant, embracing CATOBAR launch systems that would enable heavier aircraft, airborne early warning platforms, refuelling assets, and long-endurance unmanned combat aerial vehicles.





DRDO’s demonstrators for electromagnetic launch systems, tested with UAVs up to 400 kg, mark a significant step toward eventual EMALS integration, though scaling to full aircraft capability remains a technological challenge.





DRDO's R&DE (Engineers) has validated electromagnetic tech at small scales, supporting MUM-T for UAVs on the 65,000-ton carrier. Full EMALS integration faces delays from US export restrictions and costs, mirroring challenges for China's Fujian. The Navy prioritises operational readiness over unproven systems for 2030s commissioning





The air wing envisaged for Vishal includes 30–35 fixed-wing aircraft and around 20 helicopters, with UAVs capable of endurance missions lasting up to 36 hours, underscoring the Navy’s emphasis on networked, persistent surveillance and strike capabilities.





The propulsion debate surrounding INS Vishal has been settled in favour of Integrated Full Electric Propulsion (IFEP), powered by gas turbines.





Nuclear propulsion, once considered, was abandoned in 2017 after Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) assessed that developing a 500–550 MW maritime reactor would require 15–20 years.





This decision reflects a pragmatic balance between ambition and feasibility, aligning with current Indian naval engineering capabilities while avoiding the delays inherent in nuclear integration.





Nonetheless, India’s Technology Perspective and Capability Roadmap (TPCR) 2025 continues to list nuclear-powered carriers as a long-term aspiration beyond 2035, leaving open the possibility of future projects once indigenous reactor technology matures.





Budgetary constraints and technology dependencies remain the most significant challenges.





Access to EMALS technology, potentially through US–India cooperation, is not guaranteed, and the capital expenditure required for a supercarrier of Vishal’s scale is considerable.





Reports in 2025 suggested a temporary pivot toward a repeat Vikrant-class carrier (IAC-II) to consolidate industrial expertise and maintain fleet strength.





Yet, by 2026, renewed momentum behind IAC-III design work signals India’s determination to pursue a larger, more capable carrier, even if construction timelines extend into the next decade.





The Ministry of Defence’s prioritisation of a balanced fleet—combining carriers, submarines, and surface combatants—will shape the pace of progress.





Strategically, INS Vishal embodies India’s intent to project power across the Indian Ocean and beyond, reinforcing deterrence and operational reach.





Its conventional propulsion choice ensures near-term viability, while CATOBAR and EMALS integration would elevate India’s carrier aviation to a new level of sophistication. The vessel’s scale, endurance, and emphasis on unmanned systems reflect a forward-looking approach to maritime warfare, integrating lessons from global carrier operations with indigenous innovation.





Commissioning in the 2030s would mark a milestone in India’s naval evolution, positioning the Navy to operate seamlessly alongside major powers while safeguarding national interests in an increasingly contested maritime domain.





Comparative table of India’s two current carriers and the future INS Vishal:





Feature INS Vikramaditya INS Vikrant (IAC-I) INS Vishal (IAC-III, Proposed) Origin Modified Kiev-class (ex-Admiral Gorshkov, Russia) Indigenous design, built at Cochin Shipyard Indigenous design, under development Commissioned 2013 2022 Targeted for 2030s Displacement ~45,000 tons ~45,000 tons 65,000–70,000 tons Propulsion Steam turbines (oil-fired boilers) Gas turbines (GE LM2500) Integrated Full Electric Propulsion (IFEP) with gas turbines Launch System STOBAR (Ski-jump + arrestor wires) STOBAR CATOBAR (likely EMALS) Air Wing ~30 aircraft (MiG-29K fighters, helicopters) ~30 aircraft (MiG-29K, helicopters, future TEDBF) 30–35 fixed-wing aircraft + 20 helicopters, UAVs with endurance up to 36 hours Key Aircraft MiG-29K, Kamov Ka-31 AEW MiG-29K, Kamov Ka-31, HAL Dhruv, future TEDBF Heavier jets, AEW&C, refuelers, UCAVs Role Interim carrier to maintain capability First indigenous carrier, proof of concept for Indian shipbuilding Supercarrier for power projection, advanced manned–unmanned teaming Strategic Context Acquired to bridge gap after INS Viraat Demonstrates indigenous capability, strengthens Indian Ocean presence Designed to counter China’s expanding carrier fleet, ensure three-carrier force Nuclear Propulsion No No No (nuclear option deferred to post-2035 roadmap)





This comparison highlights the evolutionary leap from Vikramaditya’s Russian-origin STOBAR platform to Vikrant’s indigenous STOBAR design, culminating in Vishal’s ambitious CATOBAR super-carrier concept. Vishal’s larger displacement, advanced launch systems, and emphasis on unmanned systems mark a significant step toward parity with global carrier powers.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







