



Defence Production Secretary Sanjeev Kumar has inaugurated the new structure assembly line for the Prachand Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) at Hindustan Aeronautics Limited’s (HAL) New Helicopter Factory in Tumkur, Karnataka.





Alongside this, an Automated Storage & Retrieval System (ASRS) was also commissioned. The event was attended by HAL Chairman and Managing Director DK Sunil, Joint Secretary (Aero) Manisha Chandra, HAL Directors, and senior officers from both HAL and the Ministry of Defence.





The New Helicopter Facility is a modern greenfield establishment created to support the production of the Light Utility Helicopter (LUH) and the Prachand LCH. It has also been designed with future programs in mind, including the Indian Multi Role Helicopter (IMRH) and the Deck-based Multi Role Helicopter (DBMRH).





During his visit, the Secretary of Defence Production held discussions with HAL’s management, reviewed ongoing projects, and expressed satisfaction with the progress achieved so far. He also inspected HAL’s dedicated LUH production facility, the LCH equipping hangar, and the ASRS facility.





Earlier this month, General Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of the Army Staff, visited HAL and undertook a sortie in the Prachand LCH. His flight experience allowed him to witness the helicopter’s agility, mission readiness, and performance first-hand.





The Prachand LCH, developed indigenously, is tailored for high-altitude operations and represents a significant enhancement to India’s combat capabilities.





On 29 March, General Dwivedi also observed the Integrated Air Defence Firepower exercise at the Army Air Defence College in Gopalpur, Odisha. The exercise demonstrated seamless coordination among diverse air defence weapon systems operating within a networked environment.





It validated the detection-to-engagement cycle against hybrid aerial threats. Following the exercise, the Army Chief praised the personnel for their dedication to national defence and urged them to continue striving for excellence and dominance in the evolving battlespace.





The Army’s public relations wing highlighted his remarks in a post on X, noting his commendation of the Air Defence Warriors’ relentless commitment to strengthening India’s defence posture.





ANI







