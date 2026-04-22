



US President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday that he has decided to extend the ceasefire with Iran, citing the need to give its leadership more time to present a unified proposal for negotiations.





The decision, made in Washington, followed requests from Pakistan’s Army Chief Asim Munir and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who urged the United States to allow Tehran additional space to consolidate its position. Trump stated that Iran’s government appears “seriously fractured” and requires time to formulate a clear stance.





In a post on Truth Social, Trump explained that the US military would maintain its blockade and remain fully prepared, while the ceasefire would continue until Iran submits its proposal and discussions are concluded.





He emphasised that the extension was conditional, noting that the ceasefire would last only until Iran’s leaders deliver a unified plan and negotiations reach a definitive outcome.





The ceasefire, brokered earlier this month to facilitate diplomatic engagement, has been fragile, with both Washington and Tehran expressing doubts about its implementation.





Trump’s directive underscores the precarious balance between military readiness and diplomatic patience, as the US continues to exert pressure while leaving the door open for talks.





Meanwhile, US Vice President JD Vance’s planned visit to Pakistan for a second round of negotiations with Iran has been put on hold. According to a US official cited by The New York Times, Tehran has yet to respond to Washington’s proposals, prompting the postponement. Iran has indicated that it has not yet decided whether to resume dialogue with the United States, leaving the future of the diplomatic track uncertain.





ANI







