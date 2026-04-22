



US Vice President JD Vance’s planned visit to Pakistan has been put on hold, with just hours remaining before the two‑week ceasefire with Iran was due to expire.





According to the New York Times, the trip has been deferred because Tehran has failed to respond to Washington’s negotiating position ahead of the proposed talks.





A US official told the publication that while the talks are not cancelled, the “diplomatic process is in effect paused” due to Iran’s lack of engagement.





Vance had been expected to travel to Islamabad this week to lead discussions with Iranian representatives. The White House had earlier confirmed that he would be joined by special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.





However, Iran has not committed to participating in the fresh round of negotiations, leaving the process in limbo. Reports now suggest that the delegation will not be travelling to Islamabad as planned.





On Wednesday, President Donald Trump announced an extension of the ceasefire with Iran, a move intended to give Tehran more time to present a “unified proposal.” Shortly afterwards, reports indicated that the White House had confirmed Vance and his team would remain in Washington.





AFP quoted a White House official as saying that additional policy meetings were taking place in Washington, underscoring the uncertainty surrounding the diplomatic track.





The talks in Islamabad were seen as crucial, given the fragile state of the ceasefire and the looming risk of renewed hostilities. Yet Iran’s noncommittal stance has cast doubt on whether negotiations will proceed at all.





While the New York Times reported that Vance’s trip is on hold, it also noted that the visit could be reinstated “at a moment’s notice” if Iran issues a response deemed acceptable by Trump. For now, however, the diplomatic process remains stalled, with the future of the Islamabad talks hanging in the balance.





Agencies







