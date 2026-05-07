



Iran has declared full readiness to provide maritime, technical, and medical support to commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, just a day after US President Donald Trump announced a temporary pause to “Project Freedom” amid ongoing negotiations mediated by Pakistan.





This move underscores Tehran’s attempt to project responsibility for maritime safety while Washington maintains its naval blockade of Iranian ports.





The Ports and Maritime Organisation of Iran issued a statement on Thursday confirming its preparedness to assist ships navigating the Strait of Hormuz and surrounding waters. The announcement, carried by state-run IRNA, was directed at ship commanders to ensure maritime safety, improve vessel seaworthiness, and safeguard crew welfare.





Iran emphasised that the services would include provisions, fuel supply, medical assistance, health services, and authorised repair materials. The organisation stressed that this initiative reflects Iran’s sovereign responsibility and commitment to safe and sustainable maritime traffic in one of the world’s most strategically vital waterways.





The advisory noted that the message would be broadcast three times daily for three consecutive days via maritime communication networks and VHF systems. Ship masters and owners were instructed to contact Vessel Traffic Service (VTS) centres at the nearest Iranian ports or through local representatives on VHF channel 16 to request services and communicate operational needs.





This formal transmission through Iranian maritime channels is intended to reassure vessels operating near Iranian territorial waters and anchorages.





The timing of Iran’s announcement is significant, coming immediately after President Trump declared a temporary pause to Project Freedom, the US-led initiative launched to escort stranded commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz. Trump explained that the pause was requested by Pakistan, which has been mediating between Washington and Tehran, and other countries.





He added that the decision followed what he described as “tremendous military success” against Iran and progress toward a potential agreement with Iranian representatives. Trump’s post on Truth Social stated that the pause was intended to determine whether a final agreement could be reached and signed, though he confirmed that the naval blockade of Iran’s ports remains in full force.





The US military had earlier reported that Project Freedom involved guided-missile destroyers, over 100 aircraft, unmanned platforms, and around 15,000 service members to secure safe passage for commercial vessels.





Hundreds of ships and tens of thousands of seafarers remain stranded due to the blockade and Iran’s restrictions. While Trump framed the initiative as humanitarian, Iran condemned it as unlawful interference, insisting that only a complete end to hostilities and lifting of sanctions would restore normal maritime traffic.





Iran’s latest move to provide maritime services can be seen as an effort to counter Washington’s narrative and demonstrate its capacity to manage the strait responsibly.





However, the broader context remains tense: Iran has tightened its grip on the Strait of Hormuz, proposing new laws to restrict “enemy” vessels and levy tolls, while the US continues to push for an international maritime coalition. The situation has already disrupted global oil flows, raising prices and fuelling economic uncertainty.





By offering maritime support, Tehran seeks to reassure neutral shipping nations and project itself as a stabilising force, even as negotiations with Washington remain unresolved.





The announcement also highlights Iran’s strategy of combining diplomatic overtures with assertions of sovereignty, aiming to strengthen its bargaining position in ongoing talks.





ANI







