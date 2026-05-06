



Bangalore-based aerospace manufacturer DCX Systems and Israel Aerospace Industries’ ELTA Systems have commenced construction of a radar manufacturing facility in Tamil Nadu under their joint venture, ELTX Systems.





The ground breaking ceremony took place at the Shoolagiri Industrial Area on Tuesday, marking a significant step in India’s drive towards indigenous defence capability development.





The facility is scheduled for completion by April 2027, with production expected to begin soon thereafter. It will serve as a centre for the manufacture, integration, and testing of advanced radar systems. Designed with scalable infrastructure, the plant will operate under strict quality and security standards to meet evolving operational requirements of the armed forces.





IAI President and CEO Boaz Levy, who attended the ceremony alongside Dr H.S. Raghavendra Rao, Chairman and Managing Director of DCX Systems, described the milestone as part of IAI’s expanding activity in India.





He emphasised that the initiative is fully aligned with the government’s ‘Make in India’ vision and reflects the company’s long-standing partnership with the Indian defence ecosystem. Levy highlighted that the collaboration demonstrates a shared commitment to advancing technological innovation, fostering local expertise, and strengthening the long-term strategic partnership between India and Israel.





Dr Rao stated that the joint venture exemplifies the vision of combining global expertise with local manufacturing capabilities. He noted that the facility will enable faster delivery timelines, deeper value addition, and greater alignment with national defence priorities.





The ELTX Systems partnership is expected to support multiple armed forces programmes, facilitate knowledge transfer, and advance technologies for high-end defence systems, including airborne radars and ground-based systems.





IAI has been a major aerospace and aviation manufacturer for over four decades, building strong partnerships with the Indian armed forces. The company has invested substantially and sustainably in India’s defence ecosystem, supporting the country’s self-reliance goals.





In recent years, IAI has launched its Indian subsidiary, AeroSpace Services India, partnered with the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi, collaborated with deep-tech start-ups through the Innovation Accelerator Program, and inaugurated a Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul facility in Hyderabad for advanced radar systems.





The establishment of the radar manufacturing plant in Tamil Nadu represents a consolidation of these efforts, reinforcing India’s indigenous defence production capabilities while deepening bilateral cooperation with Israel.





It is expected to play a critical role in equipping India’s armed forces with cutting-edge radar technologies, ensuring operational readiness in an increasingly complex security environment.





Agencies







