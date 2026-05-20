



Bangladesh Police have formally handed over the body of Naren Dhar, the Protocol Officer of the Indian Assistant High Commission in Chattogram, to the Indian High Commission after the completion of postmortem procedures.





The sombre development followed the discovery of Dhar’s body inside the Assistant High Commission complex on Tuesday, which immediately prompted the involvement of local law enforcement authorities.





The Chattogram Metropolitan Police (CMP) swiftly recovered the body and initiated the postmortem examination to ascertain the circumstances surrounding his death. Police Commissioner Hasan Md Showkat Ali confirmed that the examination had been completed and the body was handed over to the Indian High Commission. He noted that while the final report is awaited, preliminary observations suggest natural causes, with no immediate evidence of foul play.





The CMP emphasised that all administrative and medical formalities were conducted with urgency and respect, in line with diplomatic protocols. The Indian High Commission has placed Dhar’s remains in a frozen facility while bureaucratic arrangements are being finalised for repatriation to India.





CMP spokesperson Aminur Rashid reiterated that Dhar was an Indian citizen and that his body was returned to the High Commission after the postmortem, with the mission now responsible for ensuring its safe return to his family.





The Indian Ministry of External Affairs is expected to issue further statements in the coming days, including details of funeral arrangements and the final autopsy findings. Dhar’s passing has cast a shadow over diplomatic circles in Chattogram, where he was a key official in managing protocol matters for the mission. His sudden death has underscored the importance of swift cooperation between local authorities and Indian representatives in handling sensitive situations involving diplomatic staff.





Additional reports indicate that the Indian High Commission is coordinating closely with both Bangladeshi officials and New Delhi to ensure that Dhar’s family receives timely support. The incident has also highlighted the role of the CMP in maintaining transparency and respect in cases involving foreign nationals. While the exact medical cause of death remains pending, the assurance of no foul play has provided some clarity amidst the tragedy.





ANI







