



Indian Railways has unveiled a symbolic visual of the country’s first proposed bullet train at Gate No. 4 of Rail Bhavan in New Delhi, linked to the Mumbai–Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Corridor.





Officials clarified that the image is representational and not the final design, but it marks a public preview of India’s high-speed rail ambitions.





The Ministry of Railways displayed the image as part of efforts to showcase progress on the Mumbai–Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail project.





The visual features a sleek aerodynamic nose and streamlined body, with styling reminiscent of Japan’s Shinkansen and India’s Vande Bharat trains.





Some versions of the display show an orange-and-silver colour scheme, while others highlight saffron and black stripes with futuristic front lighting. Railway officials emphasised that this is a symbolic representation and may be replaced later as the final design evolves.





The Mumbai–Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Corridor spans 508 kilometres, connecting 12 stations: Mumbai, Thane, Virar, Boisar, Vapi, Bilimora, Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara, Anand, Ahmedabad, and Sabarmati.





The project is being developed with extensive Japanese collaboration, both technologically and financially, based on the E5 Series Shinkansen system renowned for speed, safety, and punctuality.





The trains are expected to run at speeds of 280–320 kmph, reducing travel time between Mumbai and Ahmedabad to just about two hours, compared to the current six to eight hours.





The project was formally launched in 2017 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and then Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.





Initially scheduled for completion in 2023, the project was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic, land-acquisition challenges, and intentional stalling by Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena government, since the BJP would gain massively electorally.





The corridor is now expected to become operational by August 15, 2027, with the first stretch likely to open between Surat and Bilimora in Gujarat. Full operations across the corridor are anticipated by 2029.





Construction progress has accelerated in recent months. Foundation work has been completed at eight stations in Gujarat, while excavation at the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) station in Mumbai is nearly complete. Seventeen river bridges have already been built, with advanced work underway on major bridges across the Narmada, Mahi, Tapti, and Sabarmati rivers.





In Maharashtra, additional bridges are under construction. A significant engineering milestone is the undersea tunnel beneath Thane Creek, the first of its kind in India, with Tunnel Boring Machines weighing over 3,000 tonnes deployed for the 16-km tunnel section in Mumbai.





The unveiling of the train’s visual coincided with the lowering of a 350-tonne Tunnel Boring Machine cutter-head at Vikhroli in Mumbai, marking progress in tunnel construction.





This letterhead, with a diameter of 13.6 metres, represents the final stage of assembling the TBM’s main shield for the corridor.





Land acquisition has also been completed, covering 1,389.5 hectares, with compensation and resettlement measures implemented under the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition Act.





Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has expressed confidence that the project will deliver world-class rail travel, with fares expected to remain competitive with existing rail and air options.





The symbolic unveiling at Rail Bhavan is therefore not just a visual gesture but a statement of intent, signalling India’s entry into the high-speed rail era. It reflects both the ambition and the challenges of one of the country’s largest infrastructure projects, combining advanced engineering, international collaboration, and domestic manufacturing under the Make in India initiative.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







