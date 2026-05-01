



DRDO has confirmed that it is actively working to reduce the cost of BrahMos missiles by optimising subsystems and developing indigenous components, while simultaneously advancing a new long-range anti-ship missile expected to surpass BrahMos in performance.





These efforts aim to balance affordability with capability, strengthen India’s deterrence posture, and expand export opportunities.





India’s Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is pursuing a dual-track strategy to strengthen its missile ecosystem. On one hand, it is examining each subsystem of the BrahMos missile to identify efficiencies that can reduce production costs.





This initiative is particularly significant as the missile, jointly developed with Russia, has long been criticised for its high unit cost, estimated at around 34 Crores per missile, largely due to the expensive ramjet engine.





To address this, DRDO is developing an indigenous liquid fuel ramjet engine, which is expected to substantially lower costs and enhance export competitiveness.





The cost optimisation drive comes at a time when BrahMos Aerospace has already achieved considerable success, with revenues crossing ₹5,200 Crores in 2025–26 and securing export orders worth ₹4,000 Crores.





A new facility in Lucknow has begun rolling out missiles, underscoring India’s push for self-reliance in defence manufacturing. The missile itself remains a formidable system, capable of sustained supersonic speeds of Mach 2.8, precision strikes, and versatile deployment across land, sea, and air platforms.





Parallel to cost reduction, DRDO is advancing a fully indigenous long-range anti-ship missile. This system is designed to fulfil the original maritime strike role envisioned for BrahMos but with enhanced capabilities, including faster speeds.





Two developmental trials have already been conducted, with a third scheduled in May. If successful, the missile could be inducted within two to three years, offering the armed forces a more versatile and cost-effective option for maritime operations.





The broader missile ecosystem is also evolving. DRDO is progressing with the Pralay quasi-ballistic missile, which is in final testing stages, and is simultaneously working on hypersonic glide and cruise missile programs.





The glide variant is at a more advanced stage and is expected to undergo trials soon, while the cruise missile programme is still in the technology development phase.





These developments reflect India’s strategic intent to balance performance with affordability, reduce reliance on foreign suppliers, and expand its defence exports.





By focusing on indigenous design and production, DRDO is not only addressing cost concerns but also enhancing operational flexibility and resilience in a rapidly evolving regional security environment.





Agencies







